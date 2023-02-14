Students from North Andover and Andover Elementary schools recently played each other in a chess tournament. In all, 48 kids ranging in age from 7 to 12 played said the event’s organizer Natalia Cherbenok.
Most of the students participating where from Bancroft Elementary and Franklin Elementary said Cherbenok. Students from the after school program Step by Step where also competing.
The tournament took place at Franklin Elementary School in North Andover on Friday, Feb. 10.
The tournament saw four teams, an advanced and beginner team from both North Andover and Andover, competing in two tournaments.
Cherbenok ran the tournament and has been coaching chess in Andover and North Andover for nine years.