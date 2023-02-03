Local artists are preparing to share their wide assortment of works with the community in a market that will include everything from photographs to pieces you can eat.
Andover will be holding an artist market on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street.
The “Love the Arts” market will feature more than a dozen Andover and regional artists, selling anything from ceramics to art-inspired chocolates, according to a press release from the town.
“This unique, first of its kind artisan event will showcase the level of artistic talent and beautiful art that exists in Andover,” said Leslie Seaton Malis, chair of the Andover Cultural Council.
Artists will include travel photographer Jack Holmes.
Holmes is a retired teacher who now travels the world. His trips have included a cruise in the Antarctic and a trip to Mexico, that resulted in a picture of a bullfight that won a national geographic competition.
Another featured artist is Michele Bourgeau, who has a studio on Lowell Street in Andover, where she makes mixed media pieces.
"I use many mediums and sometimes I combine them with collage," Bourgeau said.
Her pieces include sculpture, painting, ceramics and mosaics.
"I tell stories with my art," she said. "And sometimes they are obvious and sometimes the viewer is invited to participate."
She said that during the pandemic she started working on projects with a focus on recycling the old into new.
"Not only recycling art but what the art represents," she said. "Finding new meaning and new value in things and even in something that may have been disturbing at the time."
Bourgeau has a piece called "Fruit of Affliction" that she said represents this. The piece is made of an antique grain sieve, iron wings, and a worn plaster angel.
"The whole point of it is that although we are sifted that we can find good," Bourgeau said.
She added that she is excited for the market.
"It brings us together and helps us to recognize that we are out there, that we are living in the community together and that we can collaborate," Bourgeau said. "It's exciting as an artist to come together with other artists."
Tina Gagnon is a colored pencil artist. She will be bringing prints as well as a copy of her book to the market.
She said there has been a trend toward people wanting hand made items since the start of the pandemic. People are looking for "something they can't get in the box stores," she said.
Other attending artists will include:
- Amy Ferguson
- Beth Frey
- Glenda Gilleran
- Diane Grieco
- Beth Jensen
- Lynne Kasparian
- Christianne Tardif Kellerd
- Grace Lin
- Emily O’Hara
- Garima Parakh
- Susan Schon
- Stella Sun
- Amy Whitsett
“I am thrilled that this Love The Arts Artisan Market has been so well received by the artists. We invite the community to come to the market and shop for a unique, creative, handmade piece of art,” said Ann Ormond, Andover's director for business arts and culture.
More information on the event can be found on Andover's community calendar.