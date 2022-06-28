The Ballard Vale United Church has voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church.
The church members voted to leave with almost 90% of the congregation in favor of the exit, said the Disaffiliation Process Coordinator Wendy deLemos.
The Ballard Vale vote follows the 2019 UMC General Body Conference that was held solely to discuss human sexuality.
Differences over same-sex marriage and the ordination of LGBTQ clergy have simmered for years in the UMC, and came to a head in 2019 at a conference where delegates voted 438-384 to strengthen bans on LGBTQ-inclusive practices. Most U.S.-based delegates opposed that plan and favored LGBTQ-friendly options; they were outvoted by U.S. conservatives teamed with most of the delegates from Methodist strongholds in African countries and the Philippines.
Since then churches have been left with the choice of remaining affiliated with the UMC, or breaking away.
In Andover, deLemos said Ballard Vale’s exact vote came down to 41 for separation and five against.
“Our church is a loving, supportive community and a place in which we work for justice and equity for all people.” she said. “It is a place for people to grow in their faith and relationship with God. For some, the discriminatory language in the United Methodist Book of Discipline, was an impediment to their sense of welcome and belonging. Ultimately, the congregation decided that the harm being done to LGBTQ persons was too painful to tolerate, and we chose to prioritize the individual over the institution.”
DeLemos said the 2019 conference was “heartbreaking” for members of her church and others like it.
“That not only reinforced the originally position that homosexuality was incompatible with Christian teaching but it added specific punishments for clergy who broke that rule and it also strengthened the ability for people from United Methodist (Church) from anywhere in the world to bring charges against someone from anywhere in the world,” she said.
However, deLemos said that during the conference another rule was set into place which paved the way for churches to disaffiliate based on their beliefs about human sexuality.
DeLemos said her church was spent years deciding whether or not to leave, with the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down the process. The specific vote, which was held on June 26, came after a number of debates, which deLemos said have been nothing but respectful.
“The debates have been very civil and loving, hard and sad,” deLemos said before the vote. “There is no rancor, no acrimony.”
“We know that everybody is trying to do what’s best,” said deLemos.
DeLemos said the debate was never centered around whether or not the church should be affirming of LGBTQ rights.
“There is no one in our church who thinks the United Methodist Church has the right position.” deLemos said. “We are all pro LGBTQ, pro justice.”
DeLemos said the opposition to the vote argued that the UMC was on the path to affirming LGBTQ rights and that it was enough that the Ballard Vale Unite Church was itself open and affirming of LGBTQ rights.
The separation from the UMC will also allow the church to gain title of their property, which deLemos said would allow the church to take out a loan against their property.
But there is also a monetary cost that the church will have to pay.
The decision to leave will come with the consequence of having to pay about $85,000, said deLemos. According to deLemos, the church is currently working to raise the money and is looking for donations. Donations can be made at BVUC.org and can be made with specifics uses in mind including disaffiliation costs.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.