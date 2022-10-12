Ballardvale day will be returning next week on Oct. 15.
“It’s kinda of a resource fair, and kinda of a block part, and kinda of just a day out to meet some new friends or neighbors,” said event organizer Barbara Burke.
The event started last year.
“Honestly It was kinda of a spur of the moment idea,” Burke said.
Burke said part of the reason was that the opening of the new Ballardvale fire station last year. She added that the fire station will be holding an open house on the same day as Ballardvale Day this year.
Ballardvale Day is more focused on the community and community organizations than businesses, said Burke.
“I focus as much as I can on hyper local organizations, nonprofit organizations primarily,” Burke said. “I try to keep it hyper local and noncommercial.”
Burke said the event will include hikes put on by the Andover Trails Committee and the Andover Village Improvement Society.
Other organizations attending include Cub Scout Pack 76, Andover Community Trust, Andover Youth Services and the Andover Islamic Center.
There will also be arts and crafts said Burke, like scarecrow building. In addition to the crafts there will also be lawn games like cornhole.
Burke said Ballardvale has a “distinct character and identity” from Andover. It’s its “own little self contained community” said Burke. Burke describes its’ residents as “happy to help” and “down to earth people.”
“It feels like a real old fashion community. People reach out and care for each other,” said Sherry Gordon-Shulik on Facebook.
“Kids can leave their rides and toys in the park for others to use,” added Sarah Ramey.
The event will be free and open to the public.
“We invite people who aren’t from the Vale or who have any connection to it to come and enjoy it for the many opportunities that are there, including getting to know and learn about the organizations that will be there,” said Burke.