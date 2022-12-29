THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.ANDOVERma.gov/elder-services

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27

ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Craft: DIY Calendars

Make a calendar for 2023!

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.ANDOVERma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (Teens)

Join for tabletop role-playing — no experience necessary!

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. (Teens)

Play Super Smash Bros on our Nintendo Switch!

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, JANUARY 3

ANDOVER: Exercising the Brain

Learn the importance of exercising the brain with a quick presentation followed by trivia questions and games.

1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4

ANDOVER: Trip to Worcester Art Museum

ANDOVER residents are invited to the special Jewels of the Nile special exhibit. Lunch at the Flying Rhino (reasonable prices).

9 a.m. — 3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $22

Register: 978-623-8320 / www.ANDOVERma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group

Meets on the 1st Wednesday of the month

This month’s selection is “Red-handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” by Peter Schweizer.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

THURSDAY, JANUARY 5

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.ANDOVERma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Noon Years Eve Party

Celebrate New Years with chicken meatball subs and listen to music by the Arthur Bakopolus Trio.

12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Tickets: $10

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.ANDOVERma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: All About Vinegar with Emily Makrez

Join Emily from the F-Word Farm: a place for farming, foraging and fermenting for a discussion of vinegars.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

ANDOVER: Board Games Club

Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.

1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, JANUARY 10

ANDOVER: Sleigh Ride for ANDOVER Residents

Don’t miss this trip to Kimball Farm in Haverhill and lunch (on your own) at China Blossom

9 a.m. — 3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $26 includes transportation and sleigh ride

Must register: 978-623-8320

ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners, and people living with dementia.

9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Kon Mari Your Life…Find the Joy

Join Jennessa Durrani for a program on finding the joy in your life and making it a priority.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11

ANDOVER: The Ukraine War Presentation

This unique program will examine the origins of the confict as well as the status of the war today; moreover how the consequences of the war were both expected and unintended.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.ANDOVERma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Critique Group

A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

THURSDAY, JANUARY 12

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

Meets the 2nd Thursday of every month.

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Writers Group

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

ANDOVER: Community Garden Meeting

An open meeting for current members and those who would like to learn more about the ANDOVER Community Garden.

1-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, JANUARY 17

ANDOVER: Haircuts and Manicures for ANDOVER Residents

Travel to the Greater Lawrence Technical School for haircuts and manicures with lunch (on your own) at Carleen’s.

8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $8-$24 for services / $8 for transportation

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.ANDOVERma.gov/elder-services

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18

ANDOVER: Turner’s Modern World by Bruce Magnuson

This session will explore context for Turner and his place in the pantheon of Western Art.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.ANDOVERma.gov/elder-services

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.ANDOVERma.gov/elder-services

SUNDAY, JANUARY 22

ANDOVER: Piano Concert

Enjoy an afternoon of piano music performed by students of the Merrimack Valley Teachers Association.

2-3:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

MONDAY, JANUARY 23

ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group

Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month

10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24

ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group

Meets on the 4th Tuesday of each month

7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

ANDOVER: Trip to Tara Chocolate Factory for Andover Residents

Come learn how chocolate goes from the tree to the shops. Lunch (on your own) at Polcari’s in Woburn.

Time TBA, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $15 includes transportation and factory visit

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: James Herriot: Life of the World’s Most Famous Veterinarian (Virtual)

Join Anglophile Claire Evans as she recounts the life and times of Alf Wight, an unassuming country veterinarian who practiced for 50 years in the Yorkshire Dales.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

ANDOVER: Chinese New Year

An hour of great performances and delicious Chinese inspired lunch.

10:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Tickets: $10

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. (Teens)

Play Super Smash Bros on Nintendo Switch!

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

