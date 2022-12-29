THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.ANDOVERma.gov/elder-services
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27
ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Craft: DIY Calendars
Make a calendar for 2023!
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.ANDOVERma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (Teens)
Join for tabletop role-playing — no experience necessary!
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. (Teens)
Play Super Smash Bros on our Nintendo Switch!
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, JANUARY 3
ANDOVER: Exercising the Brain
Learn the importance of exercising the brain with a quick presentation followed by trivia questions and games.
1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4
ANDOVER: Trip to Worcester Art Museum
ANDOVER residents are invited to the special Jewels of the Nile special exhibit. Lunch at the Flying Rhino (reasonable prices).
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $22
Register: 978-623-8320 / www.ANDOVERma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group
Meets on the 1st Wednesday of the month
This month’s selection is “Red-handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” by Peter Schweizer.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
THURSDAY, JANUARY 5
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.ANDOVERma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Noon Years Eve Party
Celebrate New Years with chicken meatball subs and listen to music by the Arthur Bakopolus Trio.
12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Tickets: $10
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.ANDOVERma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: All About Vinegar with Emily Makrez
Join Emily from the F-Word Farm: a place for farming, foraging and fermenting for a discussion of vinegars.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
SUNDAY, JANUARY 8
ANDOVER: Board Games Club
Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.
1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, JANUARY 10
ANDOVER: Sleigh Ride for ANDOVER Residents
Don’t miss this trip to Kimball Farm in Haverhill and lunch (on your own) at China Blossom
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $26 includes transportation and sleigh ride
Must register: 978-623-8320
ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners, and people living with dementia.
9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Kon Mari Your Life…Find the Joy
Join Jennessa Durrani for a program on finding the joy in your life and making it a priority.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11
ANDOVER: The Ukraine War Presentation
This unique program will examine the origins of the confict as well as the status of the war today; moreover how the consequences of the war were both expected and unintended.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.ANDOVERma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Critique Group
A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
THURSDAY, JANUARY 12
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
Meets the 2nd Thursday of every month.
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Writers Group
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
SATURDAY, JANUARY 14
ANDOVER: Community Garden Meeting
An open meeting for current members and those who would like to learn more about the ANDOVER Community Garden.
1-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, JANUARY 17
ANDOVER: Haircuts and Manicures for ANDOVER Residents
Travel to the Greater Lawrence Technical School for haircuts and manicures with lunch (on your own) at Carleen’s.
8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $8-$24 for services / $8 for transportation
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.ANDOVERma.gov/elder-services
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18
ANDOVER: Turner’s Modern World by Bruce Magnuson
This session will explore context for Turner and his place in the pantheon of Western Art.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.ANDOVERma.gov/elder-services
THURSDAY, JANUARY 19
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.ANDOVERma.gov/elder-services
SUNDAY, JANUARY 22
ANDOVER: Piano Concert
Enjoy an afternoon of piano music performed by students of the Merrimack Valley Teachers Association.
2-3:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
MONDAY, JANUARY 23
ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group
Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month
10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, JANUARY 24
ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group
Meets on the 4th Tuesday of each month
7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25
ANDOVER: Trip to Tara Chocolate Factory for Andover Residents
Come learn how chocolate goes from the tree to the shops. Lunch (on your own) at Polcari’s in Woburn.
Time TBA, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $15 includes transportation and factory visit
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: James Herriot: Life of the World’s Most Famous Veterinarian (Virtual)
Join Anglophile Claire Evans as she recounts the life and times of Alf Wight, an unassuming country veterinarian who practiced for 50 years in the Yorkshire Dales.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
FRIDAY, JANUARY 27
ANDOVER: Chinese New Year
An hour of great performances and delicious Chinese inspired lunch.
10:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Tickets: $10
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. (Teens)
Play Super Smash Bros on Nintendo Switch!
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org