Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
THURSDAY, JULY 14
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Solar Energy and the All-Electric Home 101
Want to learn more about clean solar energy for your home but don’t know where to start? Join Andover WECAN and ReVision Energy’s Solar Designer Malcolm Sonnett for an overview.
12-1 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Short Story Contest Reveal
2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons for Teens
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Every Thursday
Ping Pong & Billiards, 4-8 p.m.; Fitness Room, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Yoga for Older Guys & Gals, 4 p.m.; Yoga with Andrea, 5:30 p.m.; Chinese Brush Painting (through July 21)
The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info/Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services
ANDOVER: College Fair
More than 70 colleges to be represented!
6-7:30 p.m., Snyder Center, Phillips Academy
Parking available in the Harrison Ice Arena parking lot, 254 South Main St (Rt.28)
More info: 978-749-4400 / Email: summer@andover.edu
ANDOVER: Writers Group
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Author Discussion (Virtual)
Author Ben Shattuck will discuss “Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau”.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
FRIDAY, JULY 15
ANDOVER: Stories on the Road: Trucks
10-11 a.m., Andover’s Municipal Services Facility, 5 Campanelli Drive
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
SATURDAY, JULY 16
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
MONDAY, JULY 18
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group
Meets on the third Monday of the month. July selection is “Klara and the Sun by Kazua Ishiguro”.
10:30-11:30 a.m. Contact dakronman@gmail.com for information about where the group is meeting.
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Snow Cones on the Roof Deck (Teens)
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Recycled Creations (Ages 7-11)
4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, JULY 19
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $6 per ticket
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Book Group
10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Writing Critique Group (Grades 4-6)
1-2:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Contact: Lexi Donahue lexi.donahue@andoverma.us
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Home Rehab Info Session
Learn about PT, OT, Speech Therapy and more
2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Camp Read Aloud (Grades K-1)
3:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday
4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Campfire Stories (Ages 0-5)
6:30-7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, JULY 20
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Space Organizing
Learn how to create the envisioned space that you want
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: The Nature Artist’s Eye (Teens)
Learn to draw natural subjects with pencils and watercolors.
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Sand Art for Teens
Make a tiny bottle of sand art!
6-7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Author Discussion (Virtual)
Author Maryanne O’Hara will discuss her recent book, “Little Matches: A Memoir of Finding Light in the Dark,” in this Zoom webinar.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series
Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)
Wednesdays through August 10
8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street
Info: www.sohipboston.org
THURSDAY, JULY 21
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Come discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Kayaking at Pomps Pond
Andover residents only
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons for Teens
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Every Thursday
Ping Pong & Billiards, 4-8 p.m.; Fitness Room, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Yoga for Older Guys & Gals, 4 p.m.; Yoga with Andrea, 5:30 p.m.; Chinese Brush Painting (through July 21)
The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info/Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services
ANDOVER: Summer Science with Miss Kate (Ages 5-8)
4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Secondary School Fair
A few of the schools attending the fair includes, Brewster Academy, Dana Hall School, Foxcroft School, Fryeberg Academy, North Country School, and Santa Catalina School
6-7:30 p.m., Snyder Center, Phillips Academy
Parking available in the Harrison Ice Arena parking lot, 254 South Main St (Rt.28)
More info: 978-749-4400 / Email: summer@andover.edu