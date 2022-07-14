Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

THURSDAY, JULY 14

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Solar Energy and the All-Electric Home 101

Want to learn more about clean solar energy for your home but don’t know where to start? Join Andover WECAN and ReVision Energy’s Solar Designer Malcolm Sonnett for an overview.

12-1 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Short Story Contest Reveal

2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons for Teens

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Every Thursday

Ping Pong & Billiards, 4-8 p.m.; Fitness Room, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Yoga for Older Guys & Gals, 4 p.m.; Yoga with Andrea, 5:30 p.m.; Chinese Brush Painting (through July 21)

The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info/Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services

ANDOVER: College Fair

More than 70 colleges to be represented!

6-7:30 p.m., Snyder Center, Phillips Academy

Parking available in the Harrison Ice Arena parking lot, 254 South Main St (Rt.28)

More info: 978-749-4400 / Email: summer@andover.edu

ANDOVER: Writers Group

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Author Discussion (Virtual)

Author Ben Shattuck will discuss “Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau”.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

FRIDAY, JULY 15

ANDOVER: Stories on the Road: Trucks

10-11 a.m., Andover’s Municipal Services Facility, 5 Campanelli Drive

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

SATURDAY, JULY 16

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

MONDAY, JULY 18

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group

Meets on the third Monday of the month. July selection is “Klara and the Sun by Kazua Ishiguro”.

10:30-11:30 a.m. Contact dakronman@gmail.com for information about where the group is meeting.

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Snow Cones on the Roof Deck (Teens)

3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Recycled Creations (Ages 7-11)

4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, JULY 19

ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast

8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $6 per ticket

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Book Group

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Writing Critique Group (Grades 4-6)

1-2:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Contact: Lexi Donahue lexi.donahue@andoverma.us

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Home Rehab Info Session

Learn about PT, OT, Speech Therapy and more

2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Camp Read Aloud (Grades K-1)

3:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday

4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Campfire Stories (Ages 0-5)

6:30-7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Space Organizing

Learn how to create the envisioned space that you want

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: The Nature Artist’s Eye (Teens)

Learn to draw natural subjects with pencils and watercolors.

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Sand Art for Teens

Make a tiny bottle of sand art!

6-7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Author Discussion (Virtual)

Author Maryanne O’Hara will discuss her recent book, “Little Matches: A Memoir of Finding Light in the Dark,” in this Zoom webinar.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series

Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)

Wednesdays through August 10

8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street

Info: www.sohipboston.org

THURSDAY, JULY 21

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Come discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Kayaking at Pomps Pond

Andover residents only

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons for Teens

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Every Thursday

Ping Pong & Billiards, 4-8 p.m.; Fitness Room, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Yoga for Older Guys & Gals, 4 p.m.; Yoga with Andrea, 5:30 p.m.; Chinese Brush Painting (through July 21)

The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info/Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services

ANDOVER: Summer Science with Miss Kate (Ages 5-8)

4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Secondary School Fair

A few of the schools attending the fair includes, Brewster Academy, Dana Hall School, Foxcroft School, Fryeberg Academy, North Country School, and Santa Catalina School

6-7:30 p.m., Snyder Center, Phillips Academy

Parking available in the Harrison Ice Arena parking lot, 254 South Main St (Rt.28)

More info: 978-749-4400 / Email: summer@andover.edu

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you