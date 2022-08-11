SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

ANDOVER: Lunch Hour Live (Virtual)

11 a.m., via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

MONDAY, AUGUST 15

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Mondays

Quilting Group, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping-Pong, 2 p.m.

Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Stop the Bleed

Get prepared to make a difference. Learn to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

9:30 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group

Support for family caregivers to connect with others, share concerns, and learn about available resources.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Game Time (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

TUESDAY, AUGUST 16

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Tuesdays

Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m. (group is full); Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.

Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Cooking Workshop

Learn to prepare potato gnocchi with a savory sauce. Seats are limited.

1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17

ANDOVER: Warning Signs of a Stroke Presentation

1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Concerts in the Park

Free performance by Rico Barr

6-8 p.m., corner of Bartlett Street and Chestnut Street

Info: www.andoverrec.com

THURSDAY, AUGUST 18

ANDOVER: Craft Sale

All proceeds go back to support the Crafting Group at the Robb Center

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Come enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Andover Summer Jams

Performance by Tad & Valerie

6-8 p.m., outside in the front plaza of Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street

Info: 978-623-8262 / www.andoverma.gov

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

ANDOVER: Benefit Car Show

All vehicles welcome, goody bags, cookout, popular choice trophies, live DJ, grass parking, plenty of spectator parking. No registration necessary.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Melmark New England, 461 River Road

Rain date: Sat., August 27

Donations gratefully accepted.

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

MONDAY, AUGUST 22

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Mondays

Quilting Group, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping-Pong, 2 p.m.

Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

TUESDAY, AUGUST 23

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Tuesdays

Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m. (group is full); Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.

Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast

Enjoy pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice and coffee. After breakfast Paul MacKay will present “The Birth of a Legend: The Story of America’s Sports Car”.

8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Cost: $6 per ticket

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Technology Workshop

“There’s an App for That!”

11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24

ANDOVER: Healthy Eating Discussion Group

Seating is limited

1 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Vincent Van Gogh Lecture

This lecture will focus on Van Gogh’s life, character, and spiritual emptiness.

1:30-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

THURSDAY, AUGUST 25

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: August Birthday Social

Lunch entrée will be pot roast. Music provided by Jon Mansfield

12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Extraterrestrial – The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth (Virtual)

Bestselling author Avi Loeb will discuss his book in this Zoom webinar

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

MONDAY, AUGUST 29

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Mondays

Quilting Group, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping-Pong, 2 p.m.

Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

TUESDAY, AUGUST 30

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Tuesdays

Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m. (group is full); Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.

Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ONGOING:

ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Christ Church, 29 Central Street

Info: www.al-anon.org

ANDOVER: The Massachusetts Library Collaborative’s 50+ Job Seekers Group meets on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., via Zoom. To register: www.mhl.libnet.info/event/5994663

ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Group: Meets on the 1st Wednesday, from 7-8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Mondays

Fitness Room Open: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Quilting Group: 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers: 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires: 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees: 1 p.m.; Short Stories: 1 p.m.; Ping Pong: 2 p.m.

Tuesdays

Billiards: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters: 9 a.m.; Fitness Room Open: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Mah Jongg: 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge: 1-3:30 p.m.

Wednesdays

Fitness Room Open: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Morning Crating Group: 9:30-11:30 a.m.; The Write Stuff: 10:30 a.m.; Knit Wits: 12:30 p.m.

Thursdays

Fitness Room Open: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Andover Chroniclers (first and third Thursday): 9 a.m.; Scale Modeling Club: 10 a.m.; Open Art Studio: 10 a.m.; Meditation with Chip via Zoom: 10 a.m.; Duplicate Bridge: 1-4 p.m.; Billiards: 2-8 p.m.; Ping Pong: 2-8 p.m.

Fridays

Fitness Room Open: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Le Petit Dejeuner, French Conversation Group: 8:30 a.m.; English Listening Skills Series for Chinese Speakers: 10 a.m.; 45’s Card Playing” 1-3:30 p.m.; Social Bridge: 1-3:30 p.m.

Location: Andover Senior Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 /www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Writers Group Meeting: Meets monthly on the 2nd Thursday of the month, 7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

