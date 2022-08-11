SATURDAY, AUGUST 13
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
ANDOVER: Lunch Hour Live (Virtual)
11 a.m., via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
MONDAY, AUGUST 15
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Mondays
Quilting Group, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping-Pong, 2 p.m.
Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Stop the Bleed
Get prepared to make a difference. Learn to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.
9:30 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group
Support for family caregivers to connect with others, share concerns, and learn about available resources.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Game Time (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
TUESDAY, AUGUST 16
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Tuesdays
Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m. (group is full); Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.
Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Cooking Workshop
Learn to prepare potato gnocchi with a savory sauce. Seats are limited.
1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17
ANDOVER: Warning Signs of a Stroke Presentation
1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Concerts in the Park
Free performance by Rico Barr
6-8 p.m., corner of Bartlett Street and Chestnut Street
Info: www.andoverrec.com
THURSDAY, AUGUST 18
ANDOVER: Craft Sale
All proceeds go back to support the Crafting Group at the Robb Center
9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Come enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Andover Summer Jams
Performance by Tad & Valerie
6-8 p.m., outside in the front plaza of Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street
Info: 978-623-8262 / www.andoverma.gov
SATURDAY, AUGUST 20
ANDOVER: Benefit Car Show
All vehicles welcome, goody bags, cookout, popular choice trophies, live DJ, grass parking, plenty of spectator parking. No registration necessary.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Melmark New England, 461 River Road
Rain date: Sat., August 27
Donations gratefully accepted.
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
MONDAY, AUGUST 22
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Mondays
Quilting Group, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping-Pong, 2 p.m.
Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
TUESDAY, AUGUST 23
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Tuesdays
Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m. (group is full); Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.
Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Enjoy pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice and coffee. After breakfast Paul MacKay will present “The Birth of a Legend: The Story of America’s Sports Car”.
8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Cost: $6 per ticket
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Technology Workshop
“There’s an App for That!”
11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24
ANDOVER: Healthy Eating Discussion Group
Seating is limited
1 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Vincent Van Gogh Lecture
This lecture will focus on Van Gogh’s life, character, and spiritual emptiness.
1:30-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
THURSDAY, AUGUST 25
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: August Birthday Social
Lunch entrée will be pot roast. Music provided by Jon Mansfield
12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Extraterrestrial – The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth (Virtual)
Bestselling author Avi Loeb will discuss his book in this Zoom webinar
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
SATURDAY, AUGUST 27
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
MONDAY, AUGUST 29
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Mondays
Quilting Group, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping-Pong, 2 p.m.
Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
TUESDAY, AUGUST 30
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Tuesdays
Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m. (group is full); Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.
Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ONGOING:
ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Christ Church, 29 Central Street
Info: www.al-anon.org
ANDOVER: The Massachusetts Library Collaborative’s 50+ Job Seekers Group meets on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., via Zoom. To register: www.mhl.libnet.info/event/5994663
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Group: Meets on the 1st Wednesday, from 7-8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Mondays
Fitness Room Open: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Quilting Group: 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers: 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires: 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees: 1 p.m.; Short Stories: 1 p.m.; Ping Pong: 2 p.m.
Tuesdays
Billiards: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters: 9 a.m.; Fitness Room Open: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Mah Jongg: 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge: 1-3:30 p.m.
Wednesdays
Fitness Room Open: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Morning Crating Group: 9:30-11:30 a.m.; The Write Stuff: 10:30 a.m.; Knit Wits: 12:30 p.m.
Thursdays
Fitness Room Open: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Andover Chroniclers (first and third Thursday): 9 a.m.; Scale Modeling Club: 10 a.m.; Open Art Studio: 10 a.m.; Meditation with Chip via Zoom: 10 a.m.; Duplicate Bridge: 1-4 p.m.; Billiards: 2-8 p.m.; Ping Pong: 2-8 p.m.
Fridays
Fitness Room Open: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Le Petit Dejeuner, French Conversation Group: 8:30 a.m.; English Listening Skills Series for Chinese Speakers: 10 a.m.; 45’s Card Playing” 1-3:30 p.m.; Social Bridge: 1-3:30 p.m.
Location: Andover Senior Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 /www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Writers Group Meeting: Meets monthly on the 2nd Thursday of the month, 7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org