FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25
NORTH ANDOVER: Not Too Stuffed to Hike
You’ll feel better about that Thanksgiving indulgence if you come join us for a hike through the beautiful Harold Parker State Forest! Best for children ages 8+. We will be hiking for about 2 miles on moderate trails. Wear clothing for hiking; bring rain gear as appropriate. Pouring rain, snow, or ice cancels.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Harold Parker State Forest, 305 Middleton Road
Info: 617-828-1728 / www.mass.gov/locations/harold-parker-state-forest
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27
NORTH ANDOVER: Cram-A-Cruiser
Current high need items: pasta, pasta sauce, canned veggies, boxes of rice or small bags of rice, dry beans, canned tuna, peanut butter. Also collecting personal care items: diapers, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, baby wipes and feminine care products.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Market Basket, 350 Winthrop Ave
Donations can also be dropped off at the North Andover Police Department, 1475 Osgood Street.
More info: Officer William Brush: wbrush@napd.us
NORTH ANDOVER: Tree Lighting
Come enjoy the tree lighting, treats and entertainment. Bring the family!
2-7 p.m., on the Common
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Enjoy scrambled eggs, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee. Ralph Arabian will present on his antique Plymouth car.
8:30 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $6
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services