Editor’s {em}note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Holiday Luncheon
Tickets go on sale December 5 at 8 a.m. for Andover residents. Enjoy a traditional holiday meal & dessert!
12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $10 per person
Tickets: Jane Burns: 978-623-8320
Info: www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Virtual Gallery Talk: Rosamond Purcell: Nature Stands Aside
Curator Gordon Wilkins will lead visitors on a virtual tour through the exhibition, highlighting the themes and works presented. This free event is organized with Andover’s Memorial Hall Library
2-3 p.m., Addison Gallery of American Art, 3 Chapel Ave, Phillips Academy
Must register 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays
Free of charge and open to the public.
5-6:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street
More info: www.careathome.org
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17
ANDOVER: Junior Green Gatherings — Winter Gatherings
Join Erin Taylor from the Andover Garden Club for another gardening activity featuring spices.
10-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play
2 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: $40 for Adults, $35 for Students/Seniors
Info/tickets: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
ANDOVER: Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play
7 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: $40 for Adults, $35 for Students/Seniors
Info/tickets: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18
ANDOVER: Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play
2 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: $40 for Adults, $35 for Students/Seniors
Info/tickets: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
MONDAY, DECEMBER 19
ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group
Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month
The December selection is “The Mercies” by Kiran Millwood Hargrave.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group
All are welcome to this support group for family caregivers to connect with others, share concerns, and learn about available resources.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Enjoy pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee. Jack Holmes will present on Antarctica.
8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $6
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: What You Didn’t Know About Christmas
Many of our Christmas traditions have interesting origins. This presentation looks at all kinds of Christmas facts, some humorous, some historical, and some just plain fun.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Santa Storytime
Bring the little ones for storytime as our special guest (Santa Claus himself!) reads his favorite story, ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas. Recommended for ages 1-7. Doors open at 6 p.m. for snack and craft time. Santa arrives at 6:30 p.m. for storytime followed by photo opportunities. Maximum 4 children per group
6-7:30 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org