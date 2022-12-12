Editor’s {em}note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Holiday Luncheon

Tickets go on sale December 5 at 8 a.m. for Andover residents. Enjoy a traditional holiday meal & dessert!

12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $10 per person

Tickets: Jane Burns: 978-623-8320

Info: www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Virtual Gallery Talk: Rosamond Purcell: Nature Stands Aside

Curator Gordon Wilkins will lead visitors on a virtual tour through the exhibition, highlighting the themes and works presented. This free event is organized with Andover’s Memorial Hall Library

2-3 p.m., Addison Gallery of American Art, 3 Chapel Ave, Phillips Academy

Must register 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays

Free of charge and open to the public.

5-6:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street

More info: www.careathome.org

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17

ANDOVER: Junior Green Gatherings — Winter Gatherings

Join Erin Taylor from the Andover Garden Club for another gardening activity featuring spices.

10-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play

2 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: $40 for Adults, $35 for Students/Seniors

Info/tickets: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

ANDOVER: Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play

7 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: $40 for Adults, $35 for Students/Seniors

Info/tickets: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18

ANDOVER: Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play

2 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: $40 for Adults, $35 for Students/Seniors

Info/tickets: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

MONDAY, DECEMBER 19

ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group

Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month

The December selection is “The Mercies” by Kiran Millwood Hargrave.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group

All are welcome to this support group for family caregivers to connect with others, share concerns, and learn about available resources.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20

ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast

Enjoy pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee. Jack Holmes will present on Antarctica.

8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $6

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: What You Didn’t Know About Christmas

Many of our Christmas traditions have interesting origins. This presentation looks at all kinds of Christmas facts, some humorous, some historical, and some just plain fun.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Santa Storytime

Bring the little ones for storytime as our special guest (Santa Claus himself!) reads his favorite story, ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas. Recommended for ages 1-7. Doors open at 6 p.m. for snack and craft time. Santa arrives at 6:30 p.m. for storytime followed by photo opportunities. Maximum 4 children per group

6-7:30 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

