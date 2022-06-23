THURSDAY, JUNE 23

ANDOVER: Summer Reading Scavenger Hunt

Explore the library with this family scavenger hunt

All day, All week, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Learn Ukulele – Kids Edition (Ages 5-11)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: MVCC Free Lunch & Learn Webinar (Virtual)

Anatomy of a Cyber Breach

12-1:15 p.m., via Zoom, Merrimack Valley Chamber

Register for link: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

ANDOVER: Learn to Play Ukulele (Teens)

1-2 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons for Teens

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

ANDOVER: Summer Reading Scavenger Hunt

Explore the library with this family scavenger hunt

All day, All week, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Pride Car Parade 2022

Hosted by South Church in partnership with Andover DIVERSE.

Line up at 11:30 a.m., Dundee Park, Dundee Park Drive

Info: www.facebook.com/southchurchinandover

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

ANDOVER: Classic Car Show

Classic cars, hot rods, customs, cycles, and more!

Andover Center for History and Culture

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Main Street

Rain date: Sun., July 3

Cost: $20 show car entry (’89 and earlier)

Details: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org/classic-car-show

MONDAY, JUNE 27

ANDOVER: Beach Buddies (Ages 3-6)

June 27-August 12, full or half day, Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street

Must register: www.andoverrec.com

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)

7:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 28

ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast

Menu: pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee

Program: “Good 41: Stories from the Studebaker and other cars we have loved”

8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Cost: $6 per person

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Book Group

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Writing Critique Group (Grades 4-6)

1-2:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Cardboard Loom Weaving (Teens)

3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday for Kids

4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Campfire Stories (Ages 0-5)

6:30-7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Keith Haring: AIDS, Advocacy and Art (Virtual)

7 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group

Currently discussing “The Old Man and The Sea” by Ernest Hemingway

7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

ANDOVER: Bryson Lang Comedy Show

10-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Matt York Performance

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs House Tour

Tour the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.

5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

ANDOVER: The Woman in the Library (Virtual)

A murder mystery set in the Boston Public Library

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (grades 6-12)

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ Basics and Beyond (Virtual)

7 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www/mhl.org

ONGOING:

ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Christ Church, 29 Central Street

Info: www.al-anon.org

ANDOVER: The Massachusetts Library Collaborative’s 50+ Job Seekers Group meets on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., via Zoom. To register: www.mhl.libnet.info/event/5994663

ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Group: Meets on the 1st Wednesday, from 7-8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Quilting Group: Mondays at 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers: Mondays at 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires: Mondays at 10:15 a.m.; Short Stories: Mondays at 1 p.m.; Comfort Critters: Tuesdays at 9 a.m.; Women’s Multicultural Sharing Group: Tuesdays at 11 a.m.; Morning Crafting Group: Wednesdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; The Write Stuff: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.; Knit Wits: Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m.; Andover Chroniclers Meeting: Every 1st and 3rd Thursday at 9 a.m., (AndovChron2@gmail.com); Scale Modeling Club: Thursdays at 10 a.m.; Open Art Studio: Thursdays at 10 a.m.; Meditation with Chip on Zoom: Thursdays at 10 a.m.; Ping Pong: Mondays and Thursdays at 2 p.m.; Phillips Academy Intergenerational Connections Club: Every other Friday at 11:20 a.m. (bgarozzo23@andover.edu).

Location: The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services

ANDOVER: Writers Group Meeting: Meets monthly on the 2nd Thursday of the month, 7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you