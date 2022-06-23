THURSDAY, JUNE 23
ANDOVER: Summer Reading Scavenger Hunt
Explore the library with this family scavenger hunt
All day, All week, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Learn Ukulele – Kids Edition (Ages 5-11)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: MVCC Free Lunch & Learn Webinar (Virtual)
Anatomy of a Cyber Breach
12-1:15 p.m., via Zoom, Merrimack Valley Chamber
Register for link: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
ANDOVER: Learn to Play Ukulele (Teens)
1-2 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons for Teens
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
ANDOVER: Summer Reading Scavenger Hunt
Explore the library with this family scavenger hunt
All day, All week, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Pride Car Parade 2022
Hosted by South Church in partnership with Andover DIVERSE.
Line up at 11:30 a.m., Dundee Park, Dundee Park Drive
Info: www.facebook.com/southchurchinandover
SUNDAY, JUNE 26
ANDOVER: Classic Car Show
Classic cars, hot rods, customs, cycles, and more!
Andover Center for History and Culture
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Main Street
Rain date: Sun., July 3
Cost: $20 show car entry (’89 and earlier)
Details: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org/classic-car-show
MONDAY, JUNE 27
ANDOVER: Beach Buddies (Ages 3-6)
June 27-August 12, full or half day, Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street
Must register: www.andoverrec.com
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)
7:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, JUNE 28
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Menu: pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee
Program: “Good 41: Stories from the Studebaker and other cars we have loved”
8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Cost: $6 per person
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Book Group
10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Writing Critique Group (Grades 4-6)
1-2:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Cardboard Loom Weaving (Teens)
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday for Kids
4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Campfire Stories (Ages 0-5)
6:30-7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Keith Haring: AIDS, Advocacy and Art (Virtual)
7 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group
Currently discussing “The Old Man and The Sea” by Ernest Hemingway
7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
ANDOVER: Bryson Lang Comedy Show
10-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Matt York Performance
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs House Tour
Tour the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.
5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
ANDOVER: The Woman in the Library (Virtual)
A murder mystery set in the Boston Public Library
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
THURSDAY, JUNE 30
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (grades 6-12)
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ Basics and Beyond (Virtual)
7 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www/mhl.org
ONGOING:
ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Christ Church, 29 Central Street
Info: www.al-anon.org
ANDOVER: The Massachusetts Library Collaborative’s 50+ Job Seekers Group meets on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., via Zoom. To register: www.mhl.libnet.info/event/5994663
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Group: Meets on the 1st Wednesday, from 7-8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Quilting Group: Mondays at 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers: Mondays at 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires: Mondays at 10:15 a.m.; Short Stories: Mondays at 1 p.m.; Comfort Critters: Tuesdays at 9 a.m.; Women’s Multicultural Sharing Group: Tuesdays at 11 a.m.; Morning Crafting Group: Wednesdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; The Write Stuff: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.; Knit Wits: Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m.; Andover Chroniclers Meeting: Every 1st and 3rd Thursday at 9 a.m., (AndovChron2@gmail.com); Scale Modeling Club: Thursdays at 10 a.m.; Open Art Studio: Thursdays at 10 a.m.; Meditation with Chip on Zoom: Thursdays at 10 a.m.; Ping Pong: Mondays and Thursdays at 2 p.m.; Phillips Academy Intergenerational Connections Club: Every other Friday at 11:20 a.m. (bgarozzo23@andover.edu).
Location: The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services
ANDOVER: Writers Group Meeting: Meets monthly on the 2nd Thursday of the month, 7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org