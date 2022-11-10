Almost 50 million people have viewed the music video for Taylor Swift’s song “Anti-Hero” on YouTube.
Like any production it features a number of props, including one with a connection to Andover. The appearance of a real casket made by Titan Casket — whose founder and CEO, Scott Ginsberg lives in Andover — came as a surprise to Titan Casket’s customers as well as Ginsberg.
“We sell caskets to a variety of different production companies at any given time and sometimes we know what is happening and sometimes we don’t,” Ginsberg said.
For this job, Ginsberg said all they knew was that the casket would be appearing in a music video.
They only found out when an employee who was a Taylor Swift fan noticed it in the music video and went double checking with the production company.
“I was totally floored,” Ginsberg said. “It’s pretty unbelievable, even my kids think I am now cool.”
Past jobs have included selling a casket to AMC for their series “Interview with a Vampire.”
Production companies use real caskets for the sake of authenticity, added Ginsberg.
“They call us and ask for something unique,” Ginsberg said.
He said that customers go online and use what he calls “casket configurator” to design their own.
The music video has provided them with more attention on social media and caused people to reach out directly, said Ginsberg.
Ginsberg added that his company sells caskets directly to customers, which he said is significantly cheaper than buying them from a funeral home.