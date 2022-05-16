Kevin Casey unhooks the fish his son Owen, 8, caught.
Carl Russo/Staff photo
Shawna Pierce tries to hold the slippery fish her daughter Hannah, left, caught to show her eight-year-old twin sister, Addison.
Carl Russo/Staff photo
Nolan Crowley, 7, gets a lesson on casting from instructor Jim Lagacy.
Carl Russo/Staff photo
John Kole helps his son Henry, 7, reel in a fish. 5/11/2022
Carl Russo/Staff photo
Kevin Casey unhooks the fish his son Owen, 8, caught. Twenty boys and girls attended the Andover Recreation's fishing workshop with Jim Lagacy and staff of the Mass. Wildlife Angler Education Program at Pomps Pond Wednesday afternoon. 5/11/2022
Carl Russo/Staff photo
Aidan Crowley, 8, casts his line.
Carl Russo/Staff photo
Brody Mamis, 5, checks his fishing pole before he starts fishing. 5/11/2022
Carl Russo/Staff photo
Boys line up on the dock as they wait for a lesson in casting their fishing line. Twenty boys and girls attended the Andover Recreation's fishing workshop with Jim Lagacy and staff of the Mass. Wildlife Angler Education Program at Pomps Pond Wednesday afternoon. 5/11/2022
Carl Russo/Staff photo
Cast a line: Andover kids learn to fish
Photos by Carl Russo
Twenty kids attended the Andover Recreation fishing workshop last week with Jim Lagacy and staff of the Massachusetts Wildlife Angler Education Program at Pomps Pond.
Students learned the basics of casting and reeling in a fish.