Andona’s Clown Town returns to The Park this Friday and Saturday.
The festival will be held in Andover, at the corner of Bartlet and Chestnut streets, and will raise money for scholarships, youth programs and other causes.
The festivities will last from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 19 and from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.
This year’s Clown Town will include rides, carnival games, snacks, face painting, sand art and a DJ.
The event will have 14 rides in total.
On Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. Clown Town will hold a sensory friendly hour. Also on Saturday, The Real School of Music will host a production with local musicians from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Andona is a local nonprofit that was founded in 1952 by a group of women looking to support a variety of causes in Andover. Since its inception the group has raised more than $1 million.
The event is also in need of volunteers. Community Service hour certificates will be available.
More information can be found at andona.org