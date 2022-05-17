Andona’s Clown Town will be back on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21.
Clown Town raises funds for Andover schools, youth programs, scholarships, and summer camp for children of Andover families in need.
Andona’s Clown Town is a traditional carnival with rides, games and food located at the park in downtown Andover at the corner of Bartlet and Chestnut streets.
Hours are Friday, May 20 from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Field booths close at 4 p.m. on Saturday, but rides remain open until 8 p.m.
Clown Town is looking for volunteers for Saturday, May 21 in Grades 6 and up to work shifts in Andona’s field booths. Volunteer hours are in 2-hour shifts between 10 am to 4 pm. Clown Town is also looking for High School students to help with field setup from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and field breakdown from 3 to 5 p.m.