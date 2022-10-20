Work began earlier this month on a project to revamp the parking lot behind Old Town Hall.
The project was planned pre-pandemic and was intended to be a simple repaving of the parking lot, but after public input, was changed to include more features and curb appeal, said Assistant Town Planner Lisa Schwarz.
The project will include new sidewalks, crosswalks, bike racks, benches and electric charging stations. Schwarz said the new orientation will also create a space behind Old Town Hall that could be used for gatherings.
Trees removed recently will be replaced with ones that are healthier and better suited to an urban environment, according to Schwarz.
Construction will pause November through January.
Schwarz added that the current construction will not have any significant impact on parking.