Andover has received a state grant to hire an epidemiologist and two contact tracers that will maintain contact tracing efforts in Andover and partnering towns — North Andover, Wilmington, Lynnfield and North Reading.
“Contact tracing the way we’ve grown to understand it is changing because everyone who tests positive won’t be getting a call,” said Thomas Carbone, Andover’s director of public health.
Last week the state dissolved its Community Tracing Collaborative and shifted contact tracing to local health departments.
“We will be putting the resources we have to where we see the uncontrolled transmission, like in a business or at schools,” Carbone explained.
Typically local health offices are getting positive test results on a slight delay of about four to five days, Carbone said. and now, two years into the pandemic, many people have already gotten used to warning their friends and other close contacts of their positive status before state officials get involved, he said.
Between Nov. 25 and Dec. 1 there were 98 new cases reported in town, up from 74 the week before. The majority, 54, were vaccinated.
“This November mirrored last year in the number of cases. A year later and post-vaccines we are seeing the cases but we aren’t seeing the deaths,” Carbone said.
He noted that hospitalization numbers are roughly the same, and most hospitalized are unvaccinated, he said.
Many of the cases — 35 — were in children under the age of 20 who were mostly unvaccinated, according to the town’s data. Carbone urged parents to talk with their child’s pediatrician about getting their child vaccinated, especially since anyone 5 and older can now get it.
Carbone also encouraged boosters for everyone six months post-vaccine who received Moderna or Pfizer or two months if they took the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
“There are appointments on Vaxfinder. Some (locations) are booking into January, which isn’t bad, but sign up when you can,” Carbone said.
He also recommended people buy rapid tests to take, which are available to buy online if people can’t find them in pharmacies.
“These are going to be our new best friends, especially when it comes to gatherings,” he said.
As cases increase he recommends using every preventative measure — vaccines, masks and testing — they can.
