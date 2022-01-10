More than 400 people in Andover tested positive for COVID-19 last week, as numbers skyrocket around the Commonwealth.
Between December 30 and January 5, 438 Andover residents tested positive for the virus, up from 260 the week prior.
It’s likely a record for the town, said Director of Health Thomas Carbone.
“At different times (since the start of the pandemic) we were reporting numbers different ways, but certainly since we started reporting again, which was August, it’s by far the highest number,” Carbone said.
The numbers also don’t include home tests, he said so “it’s very likely to have been undercounted.”
Carbone doesn’t see these numbers as a reason to panic, instead he asks people to be patient with each other and ensure they themselves are vaccinated and boosted.
“I don’t want people to panic, we’re in the midst of a big storm. and there’s not a lot we are going to be able to do to worry this all away. It’s about everyone taking their own personal responsibility. If you are sick don’t go to school or meet your friends for dinner,” Carbone said.
“If you are a close contact stay home for the first five days after your contact. We don’t want to overwhelm the hospitals,” Carbone added.
During this wave, which is the largest to date, Carbone said vaccines are working as intended to help keep the vast majority of those coming down with the virus out of the hospital. However, with the large number of people getting sick is putting a strain on resources. So, he encourages people to stay current with their booster.
Currently 78% of Andover residents are vaccinated and 40% are boosted, but the youngest age ranges still lag with only about 50% of children between the ages of 5 and 11 vaccinated.
Only 38% of residents 16 to 19 years old are boosted and that drops to 34% for people between the ages of 20 to 29, according to town data.
“Seek out the vaccine, we are putting out clinics as we can in town to keep it local. Last week when I looked at the state’s vax finder there were hundreds of appointments available in Lowell, which isn’t a far drive for people who can make it,” Carbone said.
“We encourage people to be patient with each other, the healthcare system, the nurses at the schools and people who are testing at sites and servers at restaurants, as more people get sick that’s going to have a negative impact. A restaurant may be closed one day, or it might take extra time to get a service,” Carbone said. “The message here is just patience. Be patient with each other and understand everyone is going through something.”
