Expect to see The Park full of music, food and crafts this Saturday.
Crafts in the Park is returning for the 47th time on May 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will feature 17 Andover artists and more than 200 booths said organizer Karen Van Welden-Herman.
Jewelry tends to be especially popular at the fair, in part because of the number of jewelers and since the fair falls the day before Mother’s Day she said.
“You see a lot of dads and husbands coming in,” Van Welden-Herman said.
Other arts will include clothing, wood working, photography and pottery.
She added that it was a juried show.
“We require each crafter to send in photographs of their crafts, descriptions, website, a photo of their booth,” she said. “We look at the quality of their crafts, we are looking for handmade crafts.”
Van Welden-Herman said the fair was originally started by the American Field Service to support students from abroad, and is now run by Christ Church.
Currently the event raises funds for the church and their programs in the community, which include a preschool program and the Andover Thrift Shop.
The event will also feature live music from the Dixie Cookbook Band, who will be performing at different locations in the Park.
“It makes it really lively,” she said.
Artists there will include Dale Rogers, famous for his big dog statue on Interstate 495. Rogers will be back at the fair after spending a few years off due to the pandemic she said.
“He has these incredible sculptures that are just really exciting to see in the park,” Van Welden-Herman said.
“People just come in and make a day of it,” she said.
The Park is located at Chestnut and Bartlet streets in Andover.