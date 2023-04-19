The last day to register to vote at Town Meeting this year is Friday, April 21.
The Board of Registrars at the Town Offices, 36 Bartlet Street, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 21 to register new voters according to a press release from the town.
Town Meeting will be held on Monday, May 1 at the J. Everett Collins Center for the Performing Arts at Andover High School, 100 Shawsheen Road at 7 p.m. The meeting will continue to the following days if necessary.
At the meeting residents will vote on the annual budget and other articles, including a tax increment financing agreement and an article to help fund the capping of the Ledge Road Landfill.
A informational meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 7 p.m. at the Public Safety Center, 32 North Main St. The meeting will give residents an opportunity to hear about Town Meeting articles on this year’s warrant and ask questions.
The forum will also be available via Zoom and will be broadcast on Comcast channel 8 and Verizon channel 47. A recording will also be available at andovertv.org.
To request sign language interpreters, material on tape, and other aides contact Andover’s ADA coordinator at 978-623-8500.
Residents will receive a copy of the Finance Committee Report to help them prepare for Town Meeting by April 21. An online version of the report along with more information on Town Meeting is available on the town’s website at andoverma.gov/1178.