Dear Doctor,
We have just had our eight-year-old son diagnosed with ADHD. We know there is special help for him in the third grade. What we do not know is how to go forward to help him. Thanks for helping please.
— Mom
Dear Mom,
Your pediatrician should be able to help, but here are some suggestions and issues which may arise.
Under state and federal law you are entitled to services to help your son in school. This is under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Don’t let the title scare you. Contact the principal and ask about having an evaluation completed as soon as possible. Follow through. There will eventually be a meeting with an education plan. Your approval will be sought for the plan.
Become your own expert. A paperback I recommend is “Parenting Children with ADHD” by Dr. Vincent Monastra. It is a bit wordy and sometimes technical, but it has many helpful hints and strategies.
With your pediatrician — and depending on how disabling your son’s condition may be — consider medication. I am not a one-size-fits-all advocate for medication, but for many children it may prevent much suffering. In my opinion ADHD is not a single disorder but a symptom of many neurogenic possibilities. A complete neuropsychological evaluation can be helpful.
Meanwhile provide as many supports as you can. This is especially important for extracurricular activities. For example music, athletics, and the arts are so often hospitable for children with this diagnosis.
Help is out there. Good luck!
