The following comment was sent to me some years ago. It is still relevant, if not more so.
Dear Doctor,
Our kids are great, but we are watching as they become little machines of want.
It is the season for wants, and they cannot stop expressing their desires for just about everything they hear about in school and from their friends.
We want to make this special time something they will remember and celebrate throughout their lives. We are looking for help.
— Caring
Dear Caring,
Do what moms and dads have the great privilege of doing--teach. Here are some thoughts for your curriculum.
- Practice giving and sharing. Talk about how there are people who do not have much and need more than you do. Plan on how to help. Join in the search for a gift to give away to someone who is lonely. Put together the package to share and take it to the center or church where the giving is being organized.
- Reach out to share joy. Plan on calling the long lost relative or someone you know who can use a lift. Let the kids join in the suggestion for the recipient.
- Celebrate someone who has been helpful and caring to your children. It may be a teacher or even the janitor in the school. A small acknowledgement is what sharing is all about. Let the kids make or decorate the gift.
- Most of all, practice gratitude. This will reinforce the good and help them notice what they have.
- Set limits on buying out the store. Do not hesitate to say “we cannot afford that” if the gift they want is gold plated.
Meanwhile, enjoy your kids and this wonderful season of the year!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.