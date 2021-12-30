Often I am asked if I believe in New Year’s resolutions. The answer is a definite “yes.”
The reason is based on solid psychology. Our brains think, do, and feel. The cognitive function, how we think, is the crowning achievement of our species. Learning to harness the power of thought is a tremendous gift.
Think about it. Decisions based upon thinking and ideas change lives and careers. They help us feel and behave differently. There are some simple rules about resolutions at the beginning of the year.
1. Make them simple. Too complex and it will never happen.
2. Keep them few in number. I recommend no more than three.
3. Make them achievable. If you resolve to learn to play the concert piano, it is likely setting yourself up for failure unless you are already a musical genius.
4. Revisit them often and continue throughout the year.
If you want to know my New Year’s resolutions, here they are.
I want to continue to learn Spanish, not at the easy conversational level but enough idioms to get by.
I want to laugh and appreciate humor every single day.
I resolve to contact a friend every day, even long-lost relatives.
Meanwhile happy new year and good luck in the resolution department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.