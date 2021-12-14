This is a column written many times. Yet it is always new to me.
Nan and I had moved from our native Texas to Connecticut. We were living in Meriden where I was working as a minister in a student church. I was a graduate student at Yale. It was in the early 60’s, very cold, dark, and snowing. We were going to be without any family during the season, and we were lonely.
It was Christmas Eve, and there was to be a late service at the church. A nine-year-old boy from the nearby projects had dogged my steps all day as I came and went from my small office. Finally he asked me how Christmas got started. In terms a nine-year-old could understand I told him the ancient Christmas story.
He was especially interested in the idea of giving. His family had experienced hard times and were in great need this season. Christmas would be sparse.
I had to leave on another errand. The doors to the church were unlocked. When I returned to my darkened office, the lights revealed a knit beanie on my desk. I recognized it as his worn hat. On the hat was a note written in a childish hand. It wished me a merry Christmas and said the beanie was my gift.
I confess tears flowed as a stretched that worn cap over my head. That lad understood what it meant to give. To this day that memory speaks more than all the Christmas speeches I have ever heard.
The years have passed. Leaving Yale and ministry my path took the route of Psychology and a career working with people. My work has come from doctoral studies and clinical adventure, but really it owes much to that beanie.
Merry Christmas and joy in whatever form your giving takes.
