Around the Merrimack Valley thousands will be lacing up their sneakers on Thanksgiving as the local race that draws thousands to Andover returns.
“The Feaster Five is back, we are most excited we will be back in-person running through the streets of Andover," said Stephanie Guyotte, a member of the marketing committee. “There’s really nothing better than bringing thousands of people together on Thanksgiving morning to run, walk, enjoy pie.”
The Feaster Five is returning to Andover for it's 34th year after going to a virtual race last year because of the pandemic. The race organizers have been working with town officials to help runners who will bring the Table Talk Apple Pies they win to their Thanksgiving dinner tables.
“We aren’t done with COVID yet, and we have to be cautious, but running is safe and running a road race is safe," Guyotte said.
Race Director Dave McGillivray just headed the Boston Marathon, which gives everyone peace of mind for a safe race, Guyotte said. The organizers are working closely with town officials to ensure they are creating the safest environment for racers and spectators.
“We trust our attendees and spectators use their best judgment to be safe. It’s a long course which will allow people to spread out,” Guyotte said.
So far about 3,000 people have signed up for the road race, Guyotte said, which is on par with years past. However, this year she encourages people to sign up early because race organizers are having supply chain issues with the race T-shirts, she said.
The organizers have scaled back on the expo typically held before the race at the YMCA on Haverhill Street. They will still register people on-site, but it will be more like a typical race packet pick-up, Guyotte said.
It's $40 for runners and walkers over 12 years old to sign up for the race. Money raised benefits the Merrimack Valley YMCA, Bellesini Academy, the MVS high school scholarship fund and Groundwork Lawrence.
To sign to race, volunteer or get more information visit feasterfive.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.