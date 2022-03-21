Saturday more than 100 people are expected to gather, break bread in the spirit of helping their neighbors through St. Augustine’s first “Empty Bowls” event.
Local artists, students and restaurants are offering their skills decorating pottery and cooking for the church’s event which will donate all proceeds to Cor Unum Meal Center in Lawrence. People can buy handmade bowls made by local artists and students from Greater Lawrence Tech and Central Catholic, which will be filled with soup and hear from Diane Jarvis, the soup kitchen’s director about the organization.
“People have been so generous and have said ‘yes’ when I ask to help and it’s been an enthusiastic ‘yes,’” said Danette Morris, the organizer of the event.
Amy Ferguson is one of the local artists from the Essex Art Center that donated some of her pottery as part of the more than 170 bowls for the event.
“It was a really fun project because I could try all kinds of glazing,” she said. “I love involving myself in these projects and Cor Unum does really great work in the community. It’s important to give back.”
“Empty Bowls” will run from noon to 3 p.m. on March 26 at St. Augustine’s Parish Center. The event is open to the public. The cost is $25 for a bowl, soup and bread, or $5 for soup and bread only served in a disposable bowl.
For more information visit staugustineparish.org/empty-bowls/.