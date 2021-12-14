Andover residents won’t have to travel far for New Year’s Eve festivities with concerts, games, a noise parade and fireworks lighting up the night.
“It’s all free! The key thing is it’s fun for the whole family,” said Reginald “Buzz” Stapczynski, the chair of the Andover 375th Committee, which is hosting the town-wide festivities.
The more than three dozen town-wide activities planned for Andover’s First Night span across the downtown, and there’s something for everyone starting at 3 p.m. and going into the evening hours, he said.
“We’ve designed things so it’s family-friendly and some people don’t want to go out at night so we have events starting in the daytime hours,” Stapczynski said.
The events are all mostly indoors, and everything is rain or shine, Stapczynski said. There will be a bus that will bring people around town from Dundee Park through the downtown, stopping at the venues to help people get from one place to another, and warming stations around town, he said.
There will be multiple musical acts performing throughout the day, including Entrain, the popular Martha’s Vineyard-based band that has played with musicians such as James Taylor, Grateful Dead alum Bob Weir and rock legend Bo Diddley.
The committee secured a license to serve beer and wine at Old Town Hall during Entrain’s show at 9:15 p.m., which is the only event limited to a 21+ audience.
“Come on down for family fun and fireworks to ring in the New Year with your friends, family and neighbors,” Stapczynski said.
For a full schedule of activities and more information visit andover375.org/first-night-schedule.
