Andover’s 375th Committee is hosting First Night with activities all day.
All events are free. There will be shuttles around town.
For more information and to see how late events go visit andover375.org/first-night-schedule.
- 9 a.m. Kidcasso Art fun on Main Street.
- 3 p.m. Tanglewood Marionettes at the Cormier Youth Center. Ice skating at ELEV802 Boston. Virtual Andover tour on Main Street. Casino Night at the Robb Center. Snow-Much-Fun at Free Christian Church. Kids games at Knights of Columbus. Ice sculptures on Main Street, Old Town Hall, South Church and Dundee Park.
- 3:30 p.m. Bubble Wrap Stomp at Knights of Columbus.
- 4 p.m. Bryan Lang the juggler and Trend ‘n Motion Hip Hop Dance at the Cormier Youth Center. Peter Panic the Juggler at Old Town Hall. New Black Eagle Jazz Band at Veterans Memorial Auditorium. Peeking and the Mystics Vintage Vocals at the Robb Center. Horse-drawn wagon rides on Main Street.
- 4:30 p.m. Tanglewood Marionettes at the Cormier Youth Center. Andover Hockey Association’s skills competition at ELEV802 Boston.
- 5:00 p.m. Trend n Motion Hip Hop Dance at the Cormier Youth Center. Peter Panic the Juggler at Old Town Hall. New Black Eagle Jazz Band at Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
- 5:15 p.m. Bryan Lang the juggler at the Cormier Youth Center.
- 6 p.m. Andover’s 375th First Night opening ceremony on Main Street. Andover Jeopardy contest at the Robb Center.
- 6:15 p.m. Noise parade set-up at the park.
- 6:30 p.m. Noise parade at the park.
- 7:30 p.m. Fireworks at the Tucker Family Field.
- 8 p.m. Andover Jeopardy contest and the Finn McCools Band at the Robb Center. Horse-drawn wagon rides on Main Street.
- 8:15 p.m. Magic by George at Old Town Hall.
- 8:30 p.m. Koliba Afro Pop at Veterans Memorial Hall.
- 9:15 p.m. Entrain at Old Town Hall.
