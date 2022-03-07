Five Andover residents are on the ballot vying for two School Committee positions March 22. All would be newcomers to elected office, replacing Shannon Scully and Paul Murphy.
Candidates were sent the same questions and answers were only edited for length. One question about the Instructional Assistants contract is no longer in play because the School Committee has tentatively reached an agreement with that bargaining unit. However, a new contract will need to be negotiated during the next 3-year term the candidate could be elected for.
Candidate Erin Cash did not respond to the questions.
Emily DiCesaro, Senior User Experience Designer at IBM
Wants to serve because: I am very excited at the prospect of serving the town of Andover as a member of the School Committee. I am passionate about public education and feel that helping our children develop a love of learning early on can give them the confidence they need to be successful as they get older. My reasons for running focus on giving back to the community, a responsibility I feel to help prepare our students for success and having the opportunity to work collaboratively with a new superintendent in a way that can positively impact many children.
Top priorities in office: I think there are many very pressing issues that the School Committee works on at any given time, and many of them are interdependent on one another. However, as we come out of COVID, the mental health of our students, families and staff needs to be a top priority. I was happy to see that our superintendent recommended the School Committee approve more social/emotional learning and mental health resources in the FY2023 budget. Moving forward, we need to be ready to adapt and react as we continue to support our education staff and children in dealing with the aftereffects of the pandemic.
How would you approach the Instructional Assistants contract negotiations: We need to better define our goals for the negotiations from the onset. All educational staff need to feel valued for the incredible work they do and be compensated fairly. I think it’s very important to listen to multiple viewpoints when trying to find common ground. Ultimately our contract negotiations need to help us attract and retain top staff and reflect the value of their work. With these negotiations there will always be differences of opinion. What we need to be able to do is disagree while maintaining a level of respect for each other.
How do you want to help the district in its diversity, equity and inclusion work: I am part of the Racial Climate and Reporting working group of the Andover DEI Commission. We are helping the town strategize ways to be more inclusive to underrepresented minorities and those who may feel marginalized in our community.
I have worked with educators and the PTO at Bancroft to bring culturally significant experiences like multicultural assemblies and field trips to our students. I would like to see us create a standard playbook for incorporating multicultural diversity and inclusion throughout the district so that all schools can use that as a benchmark instead of having each school handle it on an individual basis.
Jo Thorlin, Public School Teacher
Wants to serve because: I’d like to be on the School Committee because families need to be more involved in the schools again. We need to progress to a more upbeat, inspirational setting in our schools following the difficult two years of dealing with COVID and its effects on students’ happiness and academic progress. We need to pay Andover’s Instructional Assistants more and get their contract finalized. It’s important to enhance programs for students who need extra support to access grade level curriculum and also for students who benefit from AP programs and vigorous enrichment math, science, sports, arts, literature, social studies programs.
Top priorities in office: My first priority is helping students remediate reading, writing, math, social, and study skills that were highly impacted over the past two years. Another is to get parents back into the school buildings as volunteers and room parents to enrich the classrooms. Instructional Assistants need to be paid more for their important work. Let’s make sure students have access to Advanced Placement courses, or more science, math, literature, social studies, the arts, and a variety of sports programs. We need to interface with Phillips Academy and the vocational schools to pool our resources and strengths for our children.
How would you approach the Instructional Assistants contract negotiations: The Instructional Assistants in Andover are among the most important personnel in our schools. They are asked to do many tasks that are only achievable because of their experience working with teachers and students in many varied scenarios. They need a contract and pay raises that reflect their abilities to work so closely and professionally with students and teachers in pull-out and inclusion settings. Instructional Assistants are asked to provide instruction along with academic, behavioral, and emotional support. I will approach the contract negotiations with a belief that we need to get this contract finished as soon as possible.
How do you want to help the district in its diversity, equity and inclusion work: Diversity, equality, and inclusion are an important part of our schools, and the Andover schools continue to work to ensure that all students are accommodated according to their needs and strengths. I will help the district to increase awareness of our various cultural backgrounds and work hard to make sure that socio-economic, cultural, or language differences are not a deterrent to our students’ progress. We have a diverse population with students from many backgrounds and countries. We should continue to present the literature and history of many cultures in our daily instruction.
Shishan Wang, Senior research scientist in Microbiology and Biochemistry
Wants to serve because: I would like to be involved in local government. When my three children are going through APS, I am so grateful for all the helps with my kids. As I am serving in AHS Improvement Council and Andover Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, I learned a lot and would be happy to continue the service in our local government.
Top priorities in office: Math and science should be further improved in Andover Public Schools. Andover School Committee recently voted to start AHS renovation. I would support addition of a new building in front of Collins Center or on tennis court. I propose AHS blueprint of three-building campus. I also support the combination of social and emotional growth with sportsmanship for student wellbeing. I would pay more attention to cultivate student learning motivation and curiosity. Then it would help students develop college and career readiness.
How would you approach the Instructional Assistants contract negotiations: Instructional Assistants (IAs) are helping the IEP students to receive the educations they need. IAs’ request for higher payment should be reasonably considered. When the IAs’ contract was expired August 31, 2021, Union is working on the negotiations and helping IAs to get into a new acceptable agreement. If I am elected as a school committee member, I would help with the negotiations, increase the payment rates for IAs at reasonable level, and get a new contract signed as soon as possible.
How do you want to help the district in its diversity, equity and inclusion work: As a commissioner in Andover Commission on DEI, I suggest School Committee to work collaboratively with Andover DEI. There is a Supporting Youth DEI working group which is part of Andover DEI. The group is working to address DEI issues in youth. I support to implement MIAA athletic DEI pledge. It is to build inclusive athletic programs. I recommend DEI 101 which should be introduced into our school district for fundamental DEI knowledge.
Sandis Wright, Managing Director of Information Management at the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.
Wants to serve because: As a resident of Andover for 11 years, I care about our schools – it’s one of the reasons many of us live here and is why I’ve become so involved in our community. I’m eager to continue on this path forward of community-building so our schools can excel. While our schools have a long-standing reputation for innovation and excellence, we must always look for ways to raise the bar. I thrive on collaboration and bringing people together with like interests. Collaboration is critical to learning, appreciating different perspectives and working towards common goals.
What will be your top priorities in office: Our top priority must be addressing pandemic impacts, especially given the student learning deficits which have emerged. The prolonged period of uncertainty, isolation and anxiety have been felt most in classrooms. As a result, responding to students’ needs is more critical now than ever. We need to ensure supports are in place to get students back on track, such as additional instruction and coaching for math and expanding supports for social-emotional learning.
Facilities must also be a priority, including solidifying plans for the high school while modernizing Doherty Middle and supporting construction of the new West Elementary/Shawsheen preschool building.
How would you approach the Instructional Assistants contract negotiations: The IAs have been working under the terms of an expired contract for nearly 2 years, which has become a highly visible and a complicated issue given all that’s occurred throughout negotiations. IAs are pivotal to our kids’ learning and social emotional well-being. If I get a seat on the school committee, I commit to advocating for a competitive wage and benefits package for the IAs.
I’m hopeful that contract negotiations will be finalized soon so everyone can move forward and to provide students with the best education possible.
How do you want to help the district in its diversity, equity and inclusion work: Educational equity is about removing barriers for students from accessing needed resources, regardless of their identity. We need schools to be identify safe for every student and obstacles must be addressed which prevent students from reaching their full potential.
The educational equity policy, created by the school committee in 2020, needs to be bolstered. This includes providing professional development and training for teachers and engaging parents in equity efforts. Educational equity must be fully integrated into everything we do and impacts everyone who interacts with students in classrooms and at home.
Opportunities also exist for alignment between the district and DEI strategic plan.
This is part of a series on local candidates, including for Select Board and Town Moderator. Check next week’s edition of the Andover Townsman for information on those candidates.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 22. For more information on where and how to vote visit andoverma.gov/413/Voting-Information.
