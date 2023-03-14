Sixteen months ago Stewie Vuitton was having trouble walking. The miniature horse’s hooves had never been trimmed and he was walking on the sides of his ankles.
“We knew that we had to get him out of that situation,” said Toni Hadad, the founder of Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses in Andover.
Hadad jumped in her car and drove to Ohio to get him from an auction. Now, after more than a year of recovering, Stewie Vuitton is one of ten finalists in a national competition to become the 2023 Cadbury Bunny. He is up against nine other animals including a chinchilla and a duck — and one actual bunny.
It’s the fifth year for the Hershey Company contest, which calls for entries from the public, then hosts online voting. The winner will star in a commercial and get $5,000, as well as another $5,000 to donate to an animal rescue organization of their choice.
This year’s contest theme was rescue pets and saw thousands of entries.
Lifting Spirits in Andover started off with two horses visiting between 10 facilities. Now they host 10 horses and travel between 125 facilities. Seven of the horses are rescues.
Hadad said that when she started the nonprofit there was not anything like it locally.
“No one was doing it in New England,” said Hadad who grew up in Andover and has been around horses since she was 10.
She said they take trips to a number of places including hospitals, schools and colleges, visiting from age 5 to 95.
“They love going and meeting people,” Hadad said.
She said the size of the miniature horses make them perfect for therapy.
“They are small and they are not intimidating,” she said. “They can also easily enter buildings.”
Hadad describes people reactions to seeing the horses as “absolutely ecstatic.”
“People just laugh, jump, cry, smile, she said.” “Some kids didn’t want to come out of their rooms and then all of a sudden they saw a horse walk down and they literally come jumping out of their beds.”
Hadad said that the first step they take with a rescued animals is is to quarantine them, followed by a check-up from a vet, hoof expert and an x-ray. Because of the state of his hooves Stewie Vuitton had to wear specialized shoes
Like seven of Lifting Spirits miniature horses, Stew Vuitton has dwarfism.
Measuring at just 23 inches tall, he started doing visits last summer and is mid-training.
Visits he’s made include a trip to Lowell General Hospital and Stoneham High School.
“He loves standing for the camera,” Hadad said.
Krista Martin, a volunteer at Lifting Spirits, describes Stewie Vuitton as outgoing and fun loving.
“Just the joy that they bring is amazing to be a part of,” Martin said. “He is just a cute little fluff ball right now with his winter coat on.
She also praised the work Hadad does.
“She rescues the animals and then she rehabs and trains them, so that they can help rescue people that are struggling with challenging situations,” Martin said.
The winner of the competition will be announced on March 21.