A 3-on-3 basketball tournament set for February 12 will raise money in memory of Andover's Greg Cook for Sueños Basketball.
Cook, 31, unexpectedly died last August from epilepsy. He was a long-time Andover resident and graduate from Andover High School where he played for the Golden Warriors Basketball team all four years.
His family is paying tribute to Cook with the "For the Underdog" tournament that will help Sueños Basketball fund sports programs.
His family remembers Cook as selfless and thoughtful team leader on and off the court with a passion for the game.
The tournament is from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Andover Field House. The cost is $20 per person and teams can be up to four people.
To register visit bit.ly/3Jb6hmv or contact fortheunderdog24@gmail.com.
