Lawyers for Fusion Academy, a non-traditional chain of schools, have added two complaints to their lawsuit against the town of Andover, the Andover School Committee and others. According to court documents, Fusion Academy is alleging a breach of the Americans with Disabilities Act and a violation of due process.
Fusion Academy is a private education company that offers what the website describes as a “personalized approach” to learning for middle and high school students.
The lawsuit against the town was first filed in June of 2021, after the town twice denied the company permission to open a school in Andover. The lawsuit argues that the school had violated Fusion’s academic freedoms.
In Massachusetts, school committees determine if private schools will receive the permits to operate in a city or town.
School officials argued during both denials that Fusion planned to offer fewer teacher-led hours of instruction than Andover Public Schools, and would not properly prepare students for higher education.
Judge Patti Saris allowed Fusion’s new complaints to be added, including the allegation of due process violation. A similar due process complaint was originally dismissed by the judge in a past ruling, citing the availability of other legal options to deal with the conflict between the company and the town.
A note written by the judge adds that Andover does not seem to contest Fusion’s new claim they had no such options.
Fusion’s lawsuit claims a violation of procedural due process both because they say the company had no way to appeal the town’s decision and that the School Committee deliberation on the matter was not done fully in public.
The complaint cites documents found during discovery including a draft of a press release about the committee’s decision to deny Fusion permission to operate that was written before the formal vote was taken.
Fusion’s complaint of a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act claims there was both “discriminatory intent” and a “discriminatory effect,” in denying them permission to operate a private school. The complaint argues that based on precedent “an organization seeking to aid those with a disability is entitled to sue for violations of Title 2.” Fusion cited a number of cases where drug treatment facilities have successfully sued municipalities making similar arguments. Fusion also alleges that the town felt threatened.
“Fusion was a place where special needs children could enroll and, thus diminish federal and state funds available to the Andover Public Schools,” the suit states.
Fusion originally filed the suit in June 2021 with an additional claim being added in September 2022. The two new complaints were filed by Fusion on Dec. 18, 2022.
In a response to the two new complaints, attorneys for the School Committee argue against both claims. In its opposition to the ADA complaint it argues Fusion makes incorrect assumptions regarding how federal and state funding for students with disabilities works.
The School Committee also argues that Fusion must be an “organization seeking to aid those with a disability,” in order to make this claim and cites a quote from Fusion’s counsel to the chair of the school committee in 2020 where Fusion said it is not ‘seeking to target parents of special needs students.” The committee argues this makes their case different from that of rehabilitation facilities.
The filing argues against the count of due process by citing the numerous communication between the school and Fusion.
“It simply defies credulity for Fusion Learning to argue that its procedural due process rights were denied where, in addition to the formal Andover School Committee meetings discussed below, Fusion had communications with Andover School Officials ‘likely numbering into the thousands.’”
The committee also argues that a communication between the former Superintendent Sheldon Berman and three committee members did not violate open meeting law because the “sharing of information among public officials does not constitute a deliberation as defined in the open meeting law.”
Chair of the Andover School Committee Susan McCready declined to comment saying “as a rule, the School Committee does not comment on pending litigation,” in an email.
As of Feb. 5 no trial date has been set.