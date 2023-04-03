Andover’s three middle schools will each be getting a laser cutter as a result of a grant from Andover-based company Schneider Electric in partnership with the Andover Coalition for Education.
The grant totaled almost $19,000 and will allow middle schoolers access to the laser cutters as part of their engineering curriculum according to a press release from ACE.
A previous ACE grant helped teachers develop a seventh grade engineering project where students created designs for green homes. The project is now completed by every seventh grader in the district. The new equipment will help to expand the green home design project.
“Having access to a laser cutter during the middle school years is incredible,” Stephen Sanborn, preK-12 science program coordinator said. “Students will now be able to cut and construct the structural elements of the model as well as design and craft innovative design features that could improve the green quality of the model homes more precisely. Thanks to these new fabrication tools, they are also able to explore other prototypes and different energy options as part of this unit now. We are so appreciative of this grant.”
“As a global company that has deep ties to Andover, we are thrilled to make an impact on student learning, especially as it relates to exposing students to design concepts that include green energy,” Makarand Joshi, director, strategy, innovation and standards at Schneider Electric said. “It is exciting to see students learn by doing. The purchase of the laser cutters will expose students to different pieces of equipment that just might spark an interest in a subject or area of study they had not considered before.”
ACE works to help support the Andover Public Schools. Past grants have funded events such as an author speakers series, which included a visit from author Gordon Korman.