Laura Gregory retained her seat on the Select Board in a close race during the town election Tuesday as only 2,133 people turned out to vote on a cold, rainy day
Gregory received 1,099 votes while challenger Kevin Coffey picked up 1,010 votes, according to unofficial results from the town clerk’s office.
Town Moderator Sheila Doherty will also retain her position. Doherty received 1,382 votes while challenger Keith Saxon collected 685.
Chip Gregory and Donald Schroeder won reelection as trustees of Punchard Free School. Punchard Trustees disburse money from a trust to fund projects at Andover High School and give scholarships to graduating seniors.
Lauren Conoscenti was also elected as she ran unopposed for her School Committee seat.
Outside the Yvon & Noella Cormier Youth Center, a group of voters held campaign signs.
“I am really here primarily just to get people to get out and vote,” said resident Ray Durling. “Understand the issue, and the candidates, the differences between them and vote.”
While he was holding a sign for a candidate, Durling said his primary goal was to get people to vote, no matter for whom they cast ballots.
While at the polls, Liz Bell said she votes in every election.
“I never miss anything,” she said.
Bell said it is important for her to have a say in what is going on.
“This is where we live,” Bell said.
Another Andover voter, Ellen Murphy Meehan, spoke of the significance of electing strong local officials.
“I think the decisions that are made by people who serve on the Select Board and the School Committee, and who serve as the town moderator are very important,” she said. “They make decisions about our schools, where to make investments with taxpayer money, they make decisions about the tax rates.”