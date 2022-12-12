Ten concepts are on the table for the future of Andover High School, ranging from entirely new construction to renovations of the existing building.
The Andover High School Building Committee is looking for community input and feedback on the options — seven of which represent new construction and three are either renovations or additions.
The project, still in its early stages, began to address overcrowding within the high school. Mark Johnson, chair of the building committee said that the current school fails to meet a number of state recommendations due to it being too small for the number of people attending.
The Andover High School building committee has been meeting for the last sixth months and will help to determine whether the existing high school should be renovated or replaced entirely. A timeline from the architects was recently presented, putting the decision in February, however Johnson said the committee thought the timeline may be too aggressive.
“We want to have information from the school department, from the various town boards and from the community, before we make decisions to move forward,” Johnson said.
Over the past six months the committee has held nine meetings, two community forums, two sustainability workshops, meetings with parent teacher organizations and meetings between the architects and students.
PMA Consultants has been retained as the project manager and the firm HMFH will be handling the architecture. According to the project’s website, PMA has worked with town on projects like the West Elementary and Shawsheen Preschool, the Ballardvale Fire Station and the Robb Senior Center. Project managers are required by Massachusetts law when the cost for a public building project is $1.5 million or greater.
At a committee meeting on Dec. 8 the architects in charge of the project gave further updates on possible features and design philosophies. Some of the discussed features including multiple indoor and outdoor “flexible spaces” for “eating and meeting.”
All three of the renovation plans currently include replacing the science wing of the current school. Despite that addition being one of the newest academic additions, a HMFA senior associate said the wing was removed in their concepts due to its condition. She said there where many aspects of the wing that were in need of repair and replacement.
One renovation project has the addition being fully attached to the existing building creating a courtyard. Johnson said all of the renovation projects have to be planned out keeping in mind that the school will still be going on at the high school. He added that all concepts are preliminary and subject to change depending on the committees feedback.
While overcrowding is the main issue, Johnson added that some classrooms have very little natural light, another problem they are trying to rectify with the project.
The high school was opened in 1968 and while there have been renovations since, Johnson said “the core of the building was designed a long time ago.”
The town is also currently working on the West Elementary and Shawsheen school building. Johnson said that a lot of Andover’s school were built in the 1960s, so many of them are needing to be replaced.
More information can be found on andoverhighbuildingproject.org and www.facebook.com/AndoverHighBuildingProject
Full High School Building Committee meetings can be viewed on AndoverTV. All ten concepts were shown during the Dec. 8 meeting. The slides shown during the meeting, which contain the ten concepts, can be found on the town's website on the High School Building Committee's page.
The committee can also be contacted at andoverhighbuildingproject@andoverma.us. They meet on the second and fourth Thursday of each month in the school committee room.