ANDOVER — Dads and their daughters enjoyed the Holiday Holly Ball dance last Friday. Dozens of girls wearing their special holiday dresses enjoyed an evening of games, prizes, and refreshments while dancing with their fathers to the music of DJ Ken Babin. The annual event sponsored by Andover Recreation took place at the Old Town Hall.
Holiday dance a ball for dads and girls
