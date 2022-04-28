Down a dirt road, far from the busy streets of Andover, lies a farm surrounded by woods. Hidden away, this farm serves as a sanctuary from the rest of the world.
Here, time spent with horses provides mental and physical therapy, and a bit of respite. It’s called Ironstone Farm and it has been operating since the 1980s. Now, in addition to serving children, veterans and many others, Ironstone is beginning a program to help those affected by the opioid crisis.
While the program is still in its early stages, Executive Director Kerri Whalen said they already have experience helping clients who suffered as a result of the epidemic. The difference is this new program would specifically target people suffering from addiction.
The program has received a $10,000 grant through the Andover Rotary Club and the Andovers CARES Act.
Renee Lucia, the farm’s program director, said the focus will be on “respite.” She said people undergoing therapy at addiction recovery centers “can come here as a place where they can relax, leave all of their anxieties, worries and other struggles.”
The farm also gives people something else to think about, Lucia said.
“They are here, they are focused on the animal, they are focused on the task at hand and bonding,” she said.
Creating a connection with the animals is important, Lucia said. She noted that creating connections at the farm will help people do the same in their own lives.
Whalen, however, said there are limits.
“We are not providing therapy or treatment; this is more of an outlet,” she said.
Whalen said while it may sound cliche, the program allows people time for soul searching and self-reflection.
“That opportunity is there for everyone regardless of what they are coming to us with,” she said.
Lucia said the opioid program will involve 12 to 18 people but it is in the initial stages.
“We have been talking to some local opioid treatment centers but nothing has been solidified yet,” she said.
At this point, Lucia said they are just trying to get the word out about the program.
Ironstone also has a physical and occupational therapist to help people develop their skills. Lucia said the farm serves clients as young as 18 months.
She said horse therapy allows people to work on anything from fine motor skills to balance. There is even a sensory element since the program helps children with developmental delays to focus.
Whalen said the therapy also helps to strengthen people physically.
“They are able to walk better, move better, they have a better core,” she said.
The farm isn’t just a sanctuary for people undergoing therapy, but for some volunteers as well.
Wendy Morrissette, 79, has been volunteering at the farm for 24 years.
“They don’t have any records going back that far,” she said.
Morrissette said she likes to see everyone at the farm happy.
“What we are doing for everybody here, it should be a happy place,” she said.
For Morrissette, the farm also keeps her going as well.
“It is something to get up for and come in for,” she said. “The challenge right now is to get back on the horse.”
Morrissette planned to get back on a horse three years ago but has not because of an accident and the pandemic.
Now, she plans to return to horseback on her 80th birthday later this year.