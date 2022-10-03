On Sept. 29 Ironstone Farms held a grand opening ceremony for its new retreat center.
Kerri Whalen, executive director of Challenge Unlimited at Ironstone Farm said the new retreat center for therapy, education and recreation had been in the works for four years and includes 13 bedrooms and five bathrooms.
The retreat will be for anyone who comes to the farm said Whalen, but they are hopeful that veterans, first responders and families who have children with cancer, will take advantage of the program.
Whalen said the retreat is for program participants to have a chance to stay overnight at the farm, so that they can have the full "immersed on the farm experience."
Opening day included an open house, tours of the farm and a Drill Team performance.
Speakers at the event included state Sen. Barry Finegold.
"It was a lot of fun," Whalen said. "It was a great celebration of many years of lots of hard work and many hands and community partnerships and lots of generous donors."
This October, Ironstone Farm will be holding the Barbara DeNitto Horse show on Oct. 9 and a trick-or-treating event on Oct. 23.