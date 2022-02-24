In the movie “Mystery, Alaska” the New York Rangers drop into a small, northern town for a game of pond hockey. In the revised and updated Mystery, Andover the undefeated girls JV team gathered at Field Pond in Harold Parker State Forest for just such a game.
What a sight—13 girls, hair flowing in the breeze, skating beneath a dome of blue skies and towering red pines on 68 acres of smooth, silver ice as far as the eye can see.
The spontaneous outing began when sophomore defense Casey Michaels (who lives near the pond and monitors conditions) texted the close-knit team on group chat. Everyone was stressed out about next day’s mid-terms on Monday, January 24. But the hockey gods provided a silver-lining: school got out at 11 a.m. Game on!
“The ice was perfect,” said junior captain Ella Berry. “No sticks! We shoveled a little rink.”
For warm-ups, the team looped around Field Pond’s three-mile perimeter. Junior Captains Abby Arpin and Berry (both defense) led five sophomores and seven freshmen on an exuberant circumnavigation in freezing temperatures under sunny skies, with fox tracks still visible on the thin coating of snow.
Goalie Allie Batchelder brought the large boom box that usually blares in the locker room at Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury. Pitbull, Kanye West, Bruno Mars and (egad!) country music echoed off the canyon walls of red pines.
“Our goalies have been insane this year,” said Berry, of Batchelder and AJ Marble, who’ve backstopped the team to a 7-0 record.
Time for some pond hockey! Coach Christopher Leary was not on hand (gotta get group chat, coach!) so it was all fun and frolic, no drills. Occasionally, if the spirit moved, a player broke away from the game, and launched into a madcap, Hans Brinker-like foray around Field Pond. It was like watching a maverick horse break loose from her corral and gallop free.
“It’s so different than indoor. There are no boundaries,” exulted Berry. “You can go as far as you want.”
It’s a rare window of opportunity where temperatures are cold enough for thick ice, but before blanketing snows. When the window opens, if it opens, then you’ve got to seize the moment. It can slam shut fast.
“Some years that window can last mere hours, or days, or even weeks—or not at all,” noted Salem optometrist, Dr. Michael Onyon, unsteadily careening by on ancient, wobbly legs. “Carpe Diem!”
Pond Skaters have been out in Harold Parker since mid-January on Collins Pond (0.4 mile perimeter) across the road from Field Pond. One long-time observer, whose property abuts Field Pond, said it’s the best outdoor skating he’s experienced in a decade, but not comparable to the halcyon 1970s and 80s, a golden era.
Winger Ella Hoffenberg, who has scored in every game, led the outdoors offense. The exuberant games and frolics were not without mishap. In a spirited game of keepaway, defense Hannah Herlihy lifted Berry’s stick right into the nose of center Roos Klaarenbeek, drawing blood. Fortunately, Casey Michaels’ father was on hand with a bandage and Roos, whose sister Sterre also plays on the team, played on.
“I’ve never been on a team this close,” said Berry, who also plays softball, as parents retrieved the joyful skaters. “We go out to eat at Casablanca and Panera. We all had a great time out here.”
Bob Muldoon is the author of “Brass Bonanza Plays Again: How Hockey’s Strangest Goon Brought Back Mark Twain and a Dead Team—and Made a City Believe”, a novel about the late, lamented Hartford Whalers, for whom Muldoon worked in on-ice promotions from 1984-94. Available on Amazon or from the author at MuldoonRA@gmail.com.
