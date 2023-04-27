A Lawrence Superior Court judge has denied an Andover resident's request for an injunction to delay this year’s Town Meeting.
Donal Coleman filed on April 19 to request that Town Meeting be set for a Saturday morning instead of 7 p.m. on Monday, May 1, in order to better accommodate senior citizens and residents with disabilities.
Judge Salim Tabit denied the motion saying that an injunction is an "extraordinary remedy."
He also said he had to measure the harm to the plaintiff vs. the harm to the town if Town Meeting was rescheduled.
Coleman said it was difficult for senior citizens and residents with disabilities to make it to a night time Town Meeting.
The response included a number of arguments included saying that the plaintiff did not file the correct paperwork, did not cite any case law and that putting the Town Clerk as the defendant was improper because the Town Clerk does not have the authority to change the date of Town Meeting.
Coleman said he may still appeal the decision to a higher court.