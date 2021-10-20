Acts of kindness are in the forecast for Friday.
Oct. 22 marks the eighth anniversary of Colleen Ritzer’s death, which has become Kindness for Colleen Day, when people are asked to perform random good deeds in her memory.
Last year the Step Up for Colleen organization dedicated a bench in Ritzer’s honor in Andover at the park where the annual 5k in her memory starts.
The bench is emblazoned with one of Ritzer’s favorite quotes: “Every day may not be good, but there is something good in every day.”
Businesses in the surrounding area like Pipe Dream Cup will be donating proceeds for their Pink Lady cupcakes — decorated in Ritzer’s favorite color — to the organization that has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships to Andover and Danvers students pursuing teaching.
