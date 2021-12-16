BOSTON — Lawmakers are weighing proposed updates to the state’s “lemon law” to close loopholes advocates say are sticking consumers with faulty vehicles.
A bill backed by Attorney General Maura Healey and several Democratic lawmakers, which was heard by the Legislature’s Transportation Committee on Monday, would increase the timeframe for returning a defective vehicle after it fails a state inspection and expand warranty coverage to higher mileage used cars.
Under the lemon law, Massachusetts residents who bought or leased a new or used vehicle that’s defective can cancel a motor vehicle contract or sale and get a refund if your the vehicle fails to pass inspection within 7 days from the date of sale and the cost of repairs exceeds 10% of the purchase price.
But consumer advocates say the seven-day window is often too short, because most buyers don’t receive a vehicle until several days after purchasing it.
“We have seen unscrupulous dealerships intentionally delay delivery to skirt their legal obligations to provide refunds,” Shennan Kavanagh, chief of the AG office’s Consumer Protection Division, told the committee during a live streamed hearing.
She said updating the law to clarify that the seven day window begins when a buyer receives the vehicle will give them more time to ensure it isn’t a lemon.
The legislation would also update the state’s used vehicle warranty law to raise the cap on required coverage for used vehicles to 200,000 miles.
“We regularly see cars being sold with 100,000 miles or more on them,” Kavanagh said. “In these cases consumers end up with limited warranty coverage or no coverage at all.”
Kavanagh said disputes over auto purchases constitute a sizable number of complaints received by the consumer protection division.
The division mediates disputes between consumers, auto dealerships and finance companies on a near daily basis in an effort to resolve the problem, she said.
“We see all too often consequences for consumers when they are saddled with expensive cars that do not operate,” Kavanagh told the panel. “For most of us, cars are a basic necessity. We need them to get to work, to buy food, access healthcare and get to school.”
“It is essential public safety that the vehicles on our roadways are safe and that consumers are protected when they purchase the car,” she added.
The measure would also require auto leasing companies to give consumers more notice when their vehicle is going to be repossessed for nonpayment.
The bill’s primary sponsor, Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, said the pandemic has impacted many people’s finances and those who fall behind on lease payments and with little notice can lose a vehicle that they depend on to get to work or school.
“Maybe you lose your job or just having trouble making ends meet and fall behind on your payments,” he told the panel. “One day, after working hard all week trying to cut expenses, balance your checkbook, and pay for escalating costs, the tow truck shows up and your only vehicle gets repoed.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com
