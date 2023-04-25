At this year's Town Meeting residents will take a vote on two articles which will help bring the town's protracted attempt to cap the Ledge Road Landfill to an end.
Article 25 will allow the town to borrow $2.5 million for the project according to the Finance Committee's report. According to the report these funds, combined with money already appropriated, should be enough to complete the capping.
The landfill has been closed since the early 1970s, but the capping process has been stalled due to costs, a lengthy permitting process and the desire to use the area as a field to play sports said the Chris Cronin, director of the Department of Public Works.
The capping of the landfill follows an administrative consent order from the Department of Environmental Protection.
The landfill was also the location of a materials handling site which was opposed by some residents. The site is no longer used as a materials handling site after the construction of the Public Works building on Campanelli Drive.
Cronin said landfill cappings are done to stop water from getting into the landfill and leaching. He added that this was a residential landfill not an industrial or commercial landfill but there are still some concerns.
"You never known what ends up into a landfill," he said.
He added that there is also a natural vein of arsenic at the site.
Over the years the town has purchased land adjacent to the site due to the leaching of arsenic and other toxic metals.
Article 26 allows the town to take easements by eminent domain for the benefit of work on the project. According to the Finance Committee's report the three landowners have already signed the easements. The report added that this would be a "friendly taking."
Cronin added that the easements appearing as an article was just a "formality."
Assuming the articles are passed the estimated completion date for the project is mid-2024 Cronin said.
Town Meeting will be held on Monday, May 1 at the J. Everett Collins Center for the Performing Arts at Andover High School, 100 Shawsheen Road at 7 p.m. The meeting will continue to the following days if necessary.