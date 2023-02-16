People flooded Memorial Library on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for the beginning of a month long series on fishing.
The first speaker was local fisherman Johan Frenje. Frenje shared advice on fly-fishing in New England, and upstate New York.
Frenje grew up fishing in Sweden according to the library's website. He later moved to to the Boston area in the 1990s.
Attendees learned about fly fishing techniques and had a chance to win a fishing lure.
On Tuesday, Feb. 14, people heard from Steve Gallant, a surfcaster.
Next week will feature Sarah Milton, a fishing guide and instructor in Cape Ann. Milton will give her presentation on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the Memorial Library, 2 North Main St.