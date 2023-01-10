The Memorial Library and Courageous Conversations Merrimack Valley will soon be kicking off a five-part speaker series titled a “Rise in Hate.” The talks will focus on the rise in hate towards Black and brown people, the LGBTQ+ community, the Jewish community, Asian Americans and immigrants, according to a press release from Courageous Conversations Merrimack Valley.
The event is online and set for Wednesday, Jan., 18 from 7 to 8 p.m.
It will feature Jeneé Osterheldt, culture columnist for the Boston Globe as keynote speaker.
Attendees will hear from state-level organizations working on these issues and local residents who have personally experienced a rise in hate. State Senator Barry Finegold, state Rep. Tram Nguyen and local faith leaders will also be speaking.
Osterheldt covers identity and social justice centering around the lives of people of color, from the lens of art and culture.
Courageous Conversations Merrimack Valley is a group that works to amplify conversations about systemic racism, racial identity and privilege, and antiracism through community events.
To register visit the Memorial Libraries website and look under events.