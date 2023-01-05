In 2022, a number of little events were sparked joy. The year saw anything from kids cleaning up their community, to an A cappella group returning from a pandemic induced hiatus.
Volunteers celebrate Earth Day
Kai Zhuang, 13, joined a community cleanup effort with his family and was surprised by what he found.
“There was a lot more trash than I thought there would be,” he said. However, Kai said he was glad to be out there. “It’s nice to know that you’re helping,” he said.
— Teddy Tauscher
Community library returns
A few years ago a small community library was installed at the Ballardvale Playground. But it stood empty and forgotten until Sarah Wang decided to revive it this year.
At first she only donated her own books to the library, but she soon began collecting donations from the community.
Everyday, Wang goes to the library to check in and restock, if need be.
“It’s very exciting to me, to see the other kids open the library and go hey look at this mom,” she said.
— Teddy Tauscher
Kids throw Halloween party
Luke Banzi is a sixth grader at West Middle School who loves Halloween.
“It’s just fun, you get to dress up, you get to spend time with family friends, you get the candy, obviously,” he said.
This year he decided to combine his love of Halloween with his desire to help. So he recruited three friends and with the help of Aaron’s Presents, an organization which helps kids give back to the community, he threw a party for everyone at the YMCA FINA House in Lawrence. The YMCA FINA house is a non-profit that helps domestic violence survivors and their families.
“When you meet people in a situation it becomes so much more real,” said Leah Okimoto, founder of Aaron’s Presents.
Luke and his friends bought costumes, candy and games for the party.
— Teddy Tauscher
Kids tackle invasive species with cleanup project
On a sunny Thursday morning, a few dozen kids involved with South Church headed to Dug Pond to help clean up the area.
While the group cleared brush and branches, they also took time to combat the handful of invasive species that have made the area around the pond their home. The project was part of the “summer of service” program, a week-long camp where students participate in service projects.
Eddie Stump, a 19-year-old intern at the church, said the main invasive species the group has been working to combat is called American bittersweet.
“It’s this vine that goes up trees and tangles them and brings them down. It kills everything,” said Stump.
Another service project had students volunteering with Bread and Roses, an organization that provides community meals and more services in Lawrence.
— Teddy Tauscher
A cappella group holds first show since pandemic began
Merrimack Valley A Cappella hosted its first post-pandemic annual show, “Falling in Love with Barbershop,” on Nov. 13.
The 25-member women’s chorus and five-guest quartets performed a wide selection of music. There were Broadway hits, holiday classics and a patriotic tribute featuring the color guard from the American Legion Post 8 in Andover.
Nearly 200 people showed up for the first performance in a new space at Temple Emanuel.
— Submitted by An-Chian Kao