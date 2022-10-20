John Matera, 70, has had a long career in marketing and sales, but up until a few years ago, had no experience with film making. He is also an admirer of jazz music, specifically the bassist Ron Carter.
Over six years ago, the Andover resident went to see Carter play. He went with a friend, documentary film maker and executive producer of Partisan Pictures Peter Schnall.
Now, they’ve partnered to create a documentary on Carter premiering Oct. 21 on PBS.
John Carter, now 85, is still playing live.
“He was 78 then and I thought I should probably go see him live before he retires,” Matera said.
While the film gives glimpses into Carter’s past, Matera said it isn’t a strict biography and a number of decisions were made to keep it that away. For example, the storyline for the film wasn’t planned out until a while after filming began.
“The resulting product has an authenticity,” Matera said. “It’s intimate, it’s personal.”
After following Carter around for the past few years, Matera describes him as quiet, hard working and kind.
“In that work mode no works harder or better. He always shows up early, he always knows the music,” Matera said. “He is often called ‘first take Ron.’”
Carter has been on over 2,000 recordings with numerous artists.
Matera also talked about Carters resilience in the face of racism. First in school and then later in classical music that pushed him into jazz.
“He learned to overcome obstacles,” Matera said.
The beginning of the documentary prominently features an interview between Carter and musician John Batiste. Matera said Batiste was there on a volunteer basis and at first was only scheduled for an hour-long interview, but that soon changed.
“One of the biggest advantages was that all of these people really love and respect Ron and want to see his work acknowledged “ Matera said.
After six years coproducing his first documentary, Matera learned a few things about filmmaking.
“You have to keep the camera rolling, you have to make sure there is good sound, and you have to stay out of the shot, which has hard for me to learn,” Matera said.
Matera recalls the first time they were shooting in a studio and he wore a brightly colored shirt.
“There were places where we couldn’t use film because there were reflections of my shirt in the window of the studio,” Matera said. “So there after I bought all black clothes.”
“Keep out of it as much as you can,” Matera said.
Matera said they carried this philosophy through the entire project, which was aided by their small crew, no more than five people at any point.
“We had no direction, we were in a discovery mode,” Matera said. “It’s nerve racking you don’t know if something is going to be something until it becomes something.”
The film was bought by PBS earlier this year.