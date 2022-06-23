The Salem, Massachusetts-based non-profit, Root, has named Andover resident Allison Caffrey as its new executive director.
Root provides culinary training for people ages 16-26 and provides community meals, among other projects, said Caffrey.
Caffrey said the job attracted her due to her love of food and her desire to help.
“I grew up in Andover and had all sorts of opportunities growing up, extracurricular, educational and resources, opportunities that I think all young people should have access to,” said Caffrey.
Before this Caffrey worked for a national college access organization called Let’s Get Ready.
Caffrey said she is happy to back living in working in Essex County.
“I just moved back to Andover, purchased my childhood home,” said Caffrey.
Caffrey had also mostly been working remotely prior to this job.
“I was craving that community,” said Caffrey. “It feels like a really great way to reintegrate myself in to Essex County.”
Caffrey said the growing cost of food and gas has had an impact on both Root and the people they serve.
“It feels like our work is growing in importance to try and meet that need,” said Caffrey.
Among many programs, Caffrey said, Root provides food to seniors through the Salem Housing Authority and hosts community meals in Salem.
Jennifer Eddy, Root founder and board chair, said in a press release that she was happy to have Caffrey at the “helm.”
“She brings with her vast experience leading youth-focused nonprofits, strengths in education, development, and communications. We are confident that under her leadership, Root will continue its upward trajectory, helping to feed opportunity and community and changing young people’s lives.” said Eddy.