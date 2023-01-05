The expansion of the United States beyond the original 13 colonies began in earnest with the Treaty of Paris of 1783 ending the American Revolutionary War. The geography of the colonies doubled in size — stretching to the Mississippi River. Three major land acquisitions occurred in the 1800s, including the 1803 the Louisiana Purchase (from France), the 1845 annexation of Texas, and the 1848 Treaty of Guadalupe-Hidalgo, ending the Mexican-American War. America’s borders pushed out to present day California.
The need for transporting people, industrial raw materials and finished goods farther distances became increasingly important. Enter the railroads.
In 1826, the first railroad built in the Commonwealth was the Granite Railway of Massachusetts, which ran approximately three miles. Built to carry granite from Quincy, Massachusetts to a dock on the Neponset River in Milton and on, by boat, to Charlestown for construction of the Bunker Hill Monument. It is regarded by many historians as the first commercial railroad in the United States.
The emergence of Andover onto the U.S. railroad scene was not far behind. Among the earliest Massachusetts towns to be served by a rail line was Andover. Prominent town businessmen, including Hobart Clark, met at the Locke Tavern (111 Main St.) to petition the state for a rail charter, granted in 1833. Clark had observed the Albany and Schenectady Railroad on a trip the year prior. He then founded and was named President the Andover and Wilmington Railroad. The new Andover and Wilmington line, which met at the Boston and Lowell Junction.
As local mills expanded in town, the railroad moved nearer to the Shawsheen River, closer to the Ballardvale, Marland, and Abbot Village mills. The line also redirected into the mill city of Lawrence. Parts of the original road bed can still be seen in Spring Grove Cemetery.
The large footprint of Andover, increasing passenger traffic and the growth of industry necessitated more stations located along the borders of town — including the Haggett Depot, 445 Lowell Street (closed in 1924) and the Lowell-Junction station in Ballardvale.
In the 1920s William Wood, president of the American Woolen Company, paid for a station on Haverhill Street serving Shawsheen Village. Closed in 1928, the station still stands adjacent to the eastern front side of the Andover Landings Plaza. The shuddered Shawsheen Station Depot remains quite visible from Haverhill Street.
By 1836, there were two train stations – one in Ballardvale and the second on Essex Street where, from 1838 to 1848, it sat where the rear entrance and wing of the Memorial Hall Library are now located. It would later house the Colonial Theater and Andover Playhouse. The town later purchased the building for a drop-in senior center.
A new station was erected in 1906 at the base of Essex Street directly across from the Smith and Dove mills. Much grander than its predecessors, built with brick and stone, the building embraced the Richardson style with a rounded hip roof and a passenger 50-foot arcade on each side of the station. The building was sold in 1950. Al’s Auto supply opened soon after in the former passenger waiting area. A large sailboat was stored at the opposing end! The 1980s found the structure occupied by the Sea Train Restaurant, a popular seafood spot, a coffee shop, an ice cream parlor and a frame shop.
Since 1976, the MBTA has continued passenger rail service across Essex on Railroad Street with an open-air station situated in Andover’s Historic Mill District.
Railroads are the very roadbed of Andover’s relative affluence. For a century they helped lift Andover’s collective standard of living. The contributions of America’s railroads, including Andover, cannot be overstated.