About 15 years ago Memorial Hall Library got a kill-a-watt meter to help residents measure their energy usage.
Then it got telescopes.
The collection since grew to have gadgets and gizmos galore. Thingamabobs —from crafting kits to a guitar — there’s plenty for people to check out through the “Library of Things.”
“It started as a try before you buy collection,” said Barbara McNamara, the director of the library.
It’s since grown to have more fun items including a ghost hunting kit, a metal detector and video game consoles. But the collection still retains its useful roots with machines used to digitize cassette tape, old photos and floppy disks.
“It’s an eclectic mix of things,” McNamara said.
The most popular items include the five Rokus that come loaded with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max and Apple TV subscriptions that people can use for the week, she said. Often people want to try a subscription out or binge a particular show without committing to the streaming service, she said.
The VHS and DVD digitizers are also very popular for people looking to turn old home movies into video files, McNamara said. She used one herself, sending what were long lost photos of the digital age to her children and family members for reliving those memories.
It also served as a great housekeeping tool, she said.
“I literally took mine all outside and put them into the trash,” McNamara said with a big smile on her face.
There’s also the new “memory kits” that were created for people to use with their family members who suffer from memory issues stemming from dementia or Alzheimer’s, McNamara said. Each kit created with a different theme — animals, travel and older TV shows — have activities and tools to help people’s aging memories, she said.
The library is consistently adding to the collection every year as people request new items. Top of the list: an induction stovetop so people can try it before purchasing a new induction stovetop. It’s currently the most-requested item, McNamara said.
For a full list of the items the library has to offer check out mhl.org/library-of-things.
