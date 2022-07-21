THURSDAY, JULY 21

ANDOVER: Secondary School Fair

A few of the schools attending the fair includes, Brewster Academy, Dana Hall School, Foxcroft School, Fryeberg Academy, North Country School, and Santa Catalina School6-7:30 p.m., Snyder Center, Phillips Academy.

Parking available in the Harrison Ice Arena parking lot, 254 South Main St (Rt.28)More info: 978-749-4400 / Email: summer@andover.edu

FRIDAY, JULY 22

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

SATURDAY, JULY 23

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Lego Mania (Ages 5+)

2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.orgMONDAY, JULY 25

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Fix-IT Shop

1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $4 plus the cost of parts for seniors (ID required); $10 plus the cost of parts for non-seniors and non-residents. Please note there is a $2 diagnostic fee.

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Shrinky Dinks (Teens)

3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Are You Smarter than Your Library? (Ages 7-11)

4-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, JULY 26

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Book Group

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Art Matters – Impressionism (Virtual)

2 p.m., via Zoom or live at The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Teen Virtual Reality

2-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main StreetMust register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday

4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

ANDOVER: How to Manage your Photos

Learn how to store and manage your pictures

11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Healthy Eating Discussion Group

1 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Seats are limited. Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series; Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)

Wednesdays through August 10

8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell StreetInfo: www.sohipboston.org

THURSDAY, JULY 28

ANDOVER: July Birthday Social

12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Book Club

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Book Bingo (Ages 6-10)

3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Every Thursday

Ping Pong & Billiards, 4-8 p.m.; Fitness Room, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Yoga for Older Guys & Gals, 4 p.m.; Yoga with Andrea, 5:30 p.m.; Chinese Brush Painting (through July 21)

The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info/Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services

ANDOVER: Campfire Stories (Ages 0-5)

6:30-7 p.m. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

