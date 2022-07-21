THURSDAY, JULY 21
ANDOVER: Secondary School Fair
A few of the schools attending the fair includes, Brewster Academy, Dana Hall School, Foxcroft School, Fryeberg Academy, North Country School, and Santa Catalina School6-7:30 p.m., Snyder Center, Phillips Academy.
Parking available in the Harrison Ice Arena parking lot, 254 South Main St (Rt.28)More info: 978-749-4400 / Email: summer@andover.edu
FRIDAY, JULY 22
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
SATURDAY, JULY 23
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Lego Mania (Ages 5+)
2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.orgMONDAY, JULY 25
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Fix-IT Shop
1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $4 plus the cost of parts for seniors (ID required); $10 plus the cost of parts for non-seniors and non-residents. Please note there is a $2 diagnostic fee.
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Shrinky Dinks (Teens)
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Are You Smarter than Your Library? (Ages 7-11)
4-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, JULY 26
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Book Group
10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Art Matters – Impressionism (Virtual)
2 p.m., via Zoom or live at The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Teen Virtual Reality
2-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main StreetMust register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday
4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, JULY 27
ANDOVER: How to Manage your Photos
Learn how to store and manage your pictures
11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Healthy Eating Discussion Group
1 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Seats are limited. Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series; Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)
Wednesdays through August 10
8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell StreetInfo: www.sohipboston.org
THURSDAY, JULY 28
ANDOVER: July Birthday Social
12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Book Club
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Book Bingo (Ages 6-10)
3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Every Thursday
Ping Pong & Billiards, 4-8 p.m.; Fitness Room, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Yoga for Older Guys & Gals, 4 p.m.; Yoga with Andrea, 5:30 p.m.; Chinese Brush Painting (through July 21)
The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info/Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services
ANDOVER: Campfire Stories (Ages 0-5)
6:30-7 p.m. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org